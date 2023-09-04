New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CGRP Inhibitor Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Treatment (Preventive, Acute), Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, Intravenous), By End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489007/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The Global CGRP Inhibitor Market is expected to generate USD 5.6 billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 1.5 billion in 2022. A favourable growth element for the global CGRP Inhibitor market is the growing demand for target therapies, the high prevalence of migraine and the unmet medical requirement of migraine care. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global CGRP Inhibitor is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21%. High-throughput screening, genomics, and bioinformatics technologies have enabled rapid identification and validation of potential drug targets, such as the CGRP pathway. These technologies expedited the discovery of CGRP as a key player in migraine pathophysiology. They facilitated the identification of the CGRP receptor as a potential therapeutic target for the development of CGRP inhibitors.



CGRP inhibitors have prompted a paradigm shift in migraine treatment, transitioning from predominantly acute symptom relief to preventive management. This shift aligns with the broader healthcare trend of focusing on proactive and preventive care to enhance patient well-being. By offering an option for preventing migraine attacks, CGRP inhibitors provide patients with a greater degree of control over their condition, reducing the need for reactive interventions and emergency care.



The Intravenous segment is gaining widespread acceptance owing to the quickest onset of action in the Intravenous route since the drug is directly delivered into the bloodstream. This could be beneficial for severe, acute migraine attacks. Additionally, some patients may have difficulty administering subcutaneous injections themselves or may prefer to have medical professionals administer the medication. In such cases, hospitals could play a role in providing intravenous CGRP inhibitors.



The development and commercialisation of CGRP inhibitors showcase pharmaceutical innovation at its finest. The discovery of CGRP’s pivotal role in migraine pathophysiology and the subsequent design of targeted inhibitors highlights the industry’s commitment to advancing patient care. This innovation extends beyond drug development to encompass novel drug delivery methods, formulations, and dosing regimens that enhance patient convenience and adherence.



Advancements in understanding the genetic and physiological underpinnings of migraine have paved the way for personalized medicine approaches. CGRP inhibitors exemplify this trend by enabling healthcare providers to tailor treatment plans based on individual patient profiles, preferences, and responsiveness. This personalized approach enhances treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction, driving demand for CGRP inhibitors.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the CGRP Inhibitor Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of CGRP Inhibitor Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the CGRP Inhibitor Market by Treatment (Preventive, Acute).



• The report analyses the CGRP Inhibitor Market by Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, Intravenous).



• The report analyses the CGRP Inhibitor Market by End-User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc. and Novartis.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489007/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________