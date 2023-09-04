Global Compartment Syndrome Monitoring Devices Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Opportunities in Emerging Technologies

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compartment Syndrome Monitoring Devices Market by Product, Syndrome Type, Anatomy, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Compartment Syndrome Monitoring Devices Market size was estimated at USD 321.23 million in 2022, USD 347.15 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.52% to reach USD 618.15 million by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Compartment Syndrome Monitoring Devices Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Disposables or Accessories, Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitoring Systems, and Intramuscular Tissue Pressure Measuring Catheters. The Intramuscular Tissue Pressure Measuring Catheters is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Syndrome Type, the market is studied across Abdominal Compartment Syndrome, Acute Compartment Syndrome, and Chronic Compartment Syndrome. The Chronic Compartment Syndrome is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Anatomy, the market is studied across Abdomen, Lower Extremities, and Upper Extremities. The Abdomen is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-User, the market is studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Hospital & Clinics. The Hospital & Clinics is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

The Americas is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of sports injuries and traumatic events

Growing prevalence of intra-abdominal hypertension

Need for accurate and timely diagnosis of acute compartment syndrome in orthopedic emergency

Restraints

High cost of CSM devices and accuracy limitations

Opportunities

Emerging technologies to improve the efficacy of compartment syndrome monitoring devices

Rapid R&D in the field of monitoring devices

Challenges

Concerns regarding complexity in measuring accurate pressure

Competitive Portfolio

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $347.15 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $618.15 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



