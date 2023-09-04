New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellulase Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Source (Fungi, Bacteria, Cell Culture, Others), End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489006/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.



The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



The Global Cellulase Market is expected to generate USD 2.9 5 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 1.962 Billion in 2022. As the world becomes more environmentally conscious, there is a rising preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products. Cellulase is one such enzyme, that accounts for a significant share of the industrial enzyme market. Cellulase enzymes, with their remarkable ability to break down cellulose into simpler sugars, are paving the way for cleaner and greener industrial processes. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, Global Cellulase Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.15%. Cellulase is used in a number of industries: the textile industry for cotton softening and denim finishing; in laundry detergents for colour care, cleaning, and anti-deposition; in the food industry for mashing; in the pulp and paper industries for deinking, drainage improvement, and fibre modification and pharmaceutical industry.



Fungi are widely used for cellulase production due to their natural ability to secrete a variety of cellulolytic enzymes. Trichoderma species are considered as most suitable source for cellulase production and utilization in industry. Moreover, the demand for cellulase enzymes in the Pulp and Paper industry has been steadily increasing due to their vital role in enhancing the efficiency and quality of paper production processes. By breaking down cellulose fibres and other complex polysaccharides, cellulase treatment softens the pulp, resulting in improved paper quality with better formation, increased tensile strength, and reduced roughness.



Another important usage of cellulase is in wine brewing. Cellulase enzymes are used for their unique ability to break down cellulose and other complex polysaccharides, leading to enhanced production and improved quality in wine and brewing applications. Infinita BiotechPrivate Ltd is one such company that offers cellulase enzyme, multi-enzymes blend - for improving the yield and clarification of fruit juices, multi-enzymes blend - for making red, pectinase for juice making, pectinase powder liquid and pectinase liquid.



North America is the leading market of cellulase enzymes backed by high growth of biofuel production. The United States is the leading producer of biofuel. In 2021, about 17.5 billion gallons of biofuels were produced in the United States and about 16.8 billion gallons were consumed. Ongoing advancements in biotechnology and enzyme engineering have led to the development of more efficient and cost-effective cellulase products.



Moreover, many countries have introduced policies and incentives as part of their efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. For instance, by 2030, the EU aims to increase the share of renewable energy in transport to at least 14%, including a minimum share of 3.5% of advanced biofuels. These regulatory initiatives create a market demand for biofuels, which in turn drives the demand for cellulase enzymes.



Further, the cellulase market is served by several leading companies such as Novozymes, AB Enzymes, Amano Enzymes, Genencor, among others. Advancements in biotechnology and enzyme engineering have allowed scientists to modify and optimize cellulase enzymes for specific applications. Innovations in fermentation and bioprocessing technologies have resulted in more efficient and scalable cellulase production processes. These advancements have led to increased enzyme yields and reduced production costs, making cellulase enzymes more accessible to various industries.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the Cellulase Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of the Cellulase Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Cellulase Market by Source (Fungi, Bacteria, Cell Culture, Others).



• The report analyses the Cellulase Market by End-Use Industry (Textile, Paper and Pulp, Food and Beverage, Biofuel, Animal Feed, Others).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Novozymes, Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co., LLC), Amano Enzyme, Worthington Biomedical Corporation, Creative Enzymes, Prozomix, MP Biomedicals LLC, AB Enzymes, bioWORLD, BIO-CAT.

