Global Bicycle Market Forecast Report 2023-2030: Innovations and Growth: Specialized Bicycle Components Steer Bicycle Market Growth

The Global Bicycle Market size was estimated at USD 81.99 billion in 2022, USD 88.27 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.11% to reach USD 153.07 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Bicycle Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Cargo Bikes, Hybrid Bikes, Mountain Bikes, and Road Bikes. Road Bikes is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Conventional and Electric. Electric is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Offline and Online. The Offline is projected to witness a significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-user, the market is studied across Kids, Men, and Women. Women are projected to witness a significant market share during forecast period.

Europe, Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing health consciousness among population

Easy availability of different types of bicycles

Rise in the use of bicycles by travelers and tourists

Restraints

Fluctuating cost of raw materials

Opportunities

Advances in bicycle production technology

Improvements in government infrastructure for bicycle riding

Challenges

Availability of alternatives

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Competitive Portfolio

Avon Cycles Ltd.

Cervelo Cycles Inc.

Cycling Sports Group, Inc.

F.I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A.

Factor Bikes

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Huffy Corporation

Marin Mountain Bikes Inc.

Pure Fix Cycles

Raleigh Bicycle

Salsa Cycles

Santa Cruz Bicycles, LLC

SCOTT Sports SA

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

TI Cycles India Limited

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $88.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $153.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



