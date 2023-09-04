New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Control Agents (Predators, Parasitoids, Pathogens), By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06489005/?utm_source=GNW





The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, and India). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth and potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



Insects and other organisms that use arthropods as a resource—resulting in their death, weakening, or reduced reproductive potential—are called natural enemies, biological control agents, biocontrols, or beneficials. In agricultural systems, the most common natural enemies are other insects and spiders.



The Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.24% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 4.4 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 7.2 Billion in 2029. The negative effects of chemical pesticide use on the environment, including water pollution, soil degradation, and harm to non-target species, are becoming more and more well-known and cause for concern. Therefore, biological pest control is in high demand and natural enemy pest control provides the best sustainable and environmentally beneficial alternative to conventional pesticides for controlling pests due to which its demand is increasing globally.



The Global Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market is expected to grow in the forecast period at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The use of pest management services for bug control is predicted to grow dramatically as the population of insects grows, as do the agricultural and manufacturing sectors. As the world faces difficulties such as climate change, environmental degradation, and food security, adopting sustainable practices becomes increasingly important. Natural enemy pest treatment illustrates a harmonic and balanced pest management method that is consistent with ecological principles, economic feasibility, and societal values.



Moreover, due to rising concerns about biodiversity and the negative consequences of chemical pest control treatments, farmers are looking for biological pest control solutions that significantly reduce undesired pests while preserving the ecosystem. Biological insect pest control is gradually gaining traction. The integrated pest management (IPM) strategy includes biological control. Importation, augmentation, and conservation are important ecosystem services in the agro-natural enemy pest control sector. Ants, beetles, birds, mosquitoes and flies, and rats and rodents are among the most common applications.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.



• The report analyses the Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market By Control Agents (Predators, Parasitoids and Pathogens)



• The report analyses the Agri Natural Enemy Pest Control Market By Application (Ant Control, Beetle Control, Insects Control, Mosquitoes and Flies Control and Other Applications).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Types, by mode of operation & by end users.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Syngenta , Bioline, BASF SE, Koppert Biological Systems, Biobest Group, Andermatt Biocontrol AG Bioline AgroSciences Ltd, Certis Biologicals, Applied Bio-nomics Ltd., Rincon-Vitova Insectaries, Inc. and Anatis Bioprotection.

