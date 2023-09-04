New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Two-Wheeler Market by Vehicle Type, By Capacity, By End Use and By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488706/?utm_source=GNW



Africa Two-Wheeler Market is expected to generate new opportunity during the forecast years as the sales of the two-wheeler is rising in the region.Major factors that are influencing the market growth in the region is the growth in the demand of the two-wheeler taxis as a public transportation.



Similarly, the rapid urbanization in the region is also leading to the growth of the two-wheeler segment in the region. The increase in the penetration of the India and China based two-wheeler companies is also leading to the increase in the market share.

Africa Two-Wheeler Market Scope

The two-wheeler market in Africa has a significant scope for growth due to several factors such as increasing population and rising urbanization.Additionally, the lack of reliable public transportation infrastructure in many African countries makes two-wheelers an attractive and practical mode of transportation for both personal and commercial use.



In recent years, the African two-wheeler market has seen significant growth in sales of motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds, particularly in countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt.This growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for affordable and efficient transportation, expanding distribution networks, and favorable government policies.



Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce and delivery services in Africa has created a significant demand for two-wheelers, particularly in urban areas.

The Africa Two-Wheeler market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, by capacity, by end use and by region.Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into scooter/moped and motorcycle.



Based on capacity, the market is further segmented into up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc, above 500cc and electric.By end use, the market is further bifurcated into individual and institutional.



The market analysis also studies the country wise segmentation.

Africa Two-Wheeler Market Overview

Africa two-wheeler market is dominated by Japanese brands such as Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki, followed by Indian brands such as Bajaj and TVS.Chinese brands such as Jialing and Lifan are also gaining popularity in the market owing to their low prices.



Nigeria is the largest market for two-wheelers in Africa, followed by Egypt and South Africa.The demand for two-wheelers in these countries is driven by the high population density, traffic congestion, and the need for affordable transportation.



However, the African two-wheeler market faces several challenges such as poor road safety standards, lack of financing options, and a lack of proper infrastructure for sales and service.These challenges present significant growth opportunities for companies that can provide affordable and reliable two-wheelers, as well as financing and after-sales support.



Overall, the Africa two-wheeler market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and improving economic conditions. Similarly, E-commerce platforms such as Jumia and Kilimall are making it easier for consumers to purchase two-wheelers online, increasing accessibility to these vehicles.

Africa Two-Wheeler Market Drivers

Africa has a rapidly growing population, which is expected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050. This growth is driving demand for affordable transportation options, which two-wheelers provide. Similarly, the rapid urbanization of many African countries is creating a need for efficient and affordable modes of transportation. Two-wheelers are becoming increasingly popular in urban areas, where they can navigate through traffic and offer more flexibility than cars. The expansion of e-commerce and delivery services in Africa is driving demand for two-wheelers. Companies such as Jumia and Uber Eats are investing heavily in two-wheelers to support their operations, creating a significant market for both motorcycles and scooters. Many African governments are implementing policies to support the growth of the two-wheeler market. For example, some governments have lowered import tariffs on motorcycles, making them more affordable for consumers. Overall, the Africa two-wheeler market is expected to generate new opportunities during the forecast period.

Africa Two-Wheeler Market Trends

With rising environmental concerns and the need for sustainable transportation, the demand for electric two-wheelers is increasing in Africa.Several manufacturers have started introducing electric two-wheelers in the market, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years and the growth of e-commerce and the need for last-mile delivery services are driving the demand for two-wheelers in Africa.



Many companies are now using motorcycles and scooters for delivering goods and services, and this trend is expected to continue with the growth of the e-commerce sector.Similarly, with the high number of accidents involving two-wheelers in Africa, there is an increasing focus on safety.



Several manufacturers are introducing safety features such as anti-lock braking systems and helmets, and governments are implementing regulations to improve road safety standards.Many manufacturers are introducing new models of two-wheelers in the African market, catering to different segments such as entry-level, mid-range, and premium.



This is driving competition in the market and providing consumers with more options to choose from.

Africa Two-Wheeler Market Challenges

Most of the African population has limited purchasing power, making it difficult for them to afford expensive two-wheelers.As a result, low-priced motorcycles and scooters dominate the African two-wheeler market.



Similarly, access to financing is a significant challenge in Africa.Many potential two-wheeler buyers cannot access financing due to high interest rates, lack of credit history, and inadequate collateral so the lack of such financing options is restricting the market growth.



At the same time, high import duties and taxes increase the cost of two-wheelers, making them more expensive for consumers. There is a shortage of service and repair infrastructure for two-wheelers in many African countries, making it difficult for owners to maintain and repair their vehicles.

Recent Developments

• In 2022, TVS Motor Company launched TVS HLX 125 Gold and TVS HLX 150 Gold in Kenya, similarly the company has also launched TVS Star HLX 150 in Egypt. Similarly, other key players operating in the different regions of Africa are also launching new models and upgrading existing product lines.

• Pure EV, an India-based electric two-wheeler company is planning to expand in the Africa region, with the launch of electric two-wheeler in the market. Similarly, Yulu, an India-based startup is also planning to expand its market to Africa region.

Africa Two-Wheeler Market Opportunity

Africa has a young population, with more than 60% of the population under the age of 25.This demographic is expected to be a significant driver of the two-wheeler market as younger people seek affordable and convenient transportation solutions.



Moreover, several African countries are investing in infrastructure development, including road networks and transportation systems.Similarly, the African continent is experiencing rapid urbanization, with more people moving to cities in search of better economic opportunities.



This trend is expected to increase the demand for two-wheelers as a convenient and affordable mode of transportation in urban areas as investment is expected to create new opportunities for the two-wheeler market.

Macro-economic factors such as high inflation rates can lead to price increase for two-wheelers, reducing their affordability and demand in the market. The Africa market is importing driven market so the exchange rates can have a significant impact on the cost of the two-wheelers as fluctuations in exchange rates can impact the pricing strategies for manufacturers.

Company Insights

Bajaj Auto Ltd. is a leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer and the company has a significant presence in Africa and has a wide distribution network in the continent. Similarly, the TVS Motor Company has a good presence in Africa two-wheeler market and the company is witnessing the growth in the market. The company is also providing competition to the China-based players in the market. The top selling models of the company includes XL, Ntorq, Star, Apache, and Jupiter. TVS Motor Company has also planned to set up local assembly plant in Uganda to cater to the rising demand of the two-wheelers.

Company Profiles

Bajaj Auto Ltd., TVS Motor Company Limited, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Honda Motor Co, Ltd, Kwang Yang Motor Co., Ltd, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Sanyang Motor Co., Ltd, Lifan Motors, and Luoyang Northern EK Chor Motorcycle Co., Ltd. are the leading companies operating in the Africa two-wheeler market.



