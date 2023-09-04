Global Cleanroom Technologies Market to 2028: Stringent Regulatory Framework and Quality Check Parameters Drives Growth

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Technologies Market by Product (Equipment - Fan Filter, HVAC, Vacuum Systems; Consumable - Safety, Disinfectants), Type (Standard Modular (Hardwall, Softwall), Mobile), End User (Pharma, Biotech, MedTech, Hospitals) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for cleanroom technologies is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 11.4 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The market growth is primarily driven by factors such as advancements in cleanroom technologies, increased R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry, growth in the biologics sector, and rising demand for parenteral and injectable pharmaceutical formulations. However, the high costs associated with cleanroom technology systems are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Key Segments and Trends:

Safety Consumables Segment Growth: The safety consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of single-use safety consumables like gloves, apparel, and masks has increased, driven by growing manufacturing and R&D activities in the life science industry. The rise in COVID-19 cases has further boosted the adoption of safety consumables in hospitals.

Mobile Cleanrooms on the Rise: Among the types of cleanrooms, the mobile cleanrooms segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Mobile cleanrooms offer flexibility and easy transport within facilities or remote locations, providing comprehensive cleanroom capabilities where needed.

Biotechnology Industry's Impact: The biotechnology industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among end users. The increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars, coupled with the use of advanced techniques like proteomics and recombinant DNA technology, is driving the need for controlled working environments in biotechnology research and production.

Asia Pacific Driving Growth: The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Factors such as increased healthcare expenditure and a growing pharma and biotech manufacturing base in countries like India and China are boosting the adoption of cleanroom technologies in the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute: Details

Details No. of Pages: 302

302 Forecast Period: 2023 - 2028

2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $8.2 Billion

$8.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028: $11.4 Billion

$11.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate: 6.8%

6.8% Regions Covered: Global

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Stringent Regulatory Framework and Quality Check Parameters

Growth of the Biotechnology Sector

Rising Demand for Parenteral and Injectable Pharmaceutical Formulations

Growing Demand for Miniaturized Medical Devices

Advancements in Cleanroom Technologies and Modular Designs

Increasing R&D Spending in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Restraints:

High Operational Costs of Cleanrooms

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand in Emerging Economies

Focus on Energy-Efficient Cleanrooms

Challenges:

Customization of Cleanroom Designs

Companies Mentioned:

ABN Cleanroom Technology

Airplan

Airtech Japan, Ltd.

Angstrom Technology

Ardmac

Atlas Environments, Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Berkshire Corporation

Camfil

Clean Air Products

Clean Air Technology, Inc.

Clean Rooms International, Inc.

Colandis GmbH

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Exyte GmbH

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Labconco

Octanorm-Vertriebs-GmbH

Parteco Srl

Taikisha Ltd.

Terra Universal, Inc.

The Bouygues Group

Weiss Technik (A Schunk Company)

