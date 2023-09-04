New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East Two-Wheeler Market- Segmented By Vehicle Type, By Capacity, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018- 2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488694/?utm_source=GNW



Middle East two-wheeler market has potential to grow during the forecast period due to fast growing e-commerce companies and rising transportation industry.

Middle East Two-Wheeler Market Overview

Two-wheelers primarily consist of motorcycles, mopeds and scooters that are either powered by gasoline or electric motors.Two wheelers have several operational benefits and reduced maintenance costs, making them a more cost-effective means of transportation than three- or four-wheeler vehicles.



Moreover, the popularity of two wheelers has increased significantly and become the key logistic transportation for many intracity travel in Middle East region. There are different types of two wheelers, namely standard, street/naked bikes, sport bikes, cruisers, adventure tourers, dirt bikes, and dual-purpose.

Middle East Two-Wheeler Market Driver

Increasing Demand for Two Wheelers in Logistic Industry

One of the key reasons for the increased demand for Middle East two-wheelers is that they deliver better mileage than passenger cars due to their smaller size and lighter weight. Furthermore, the tax and insurance incurred in owning a two-wheeler is also low compared to passenger car.

The demand for two-wheelers is growing as e-commerce activities in the Middle East region increases.Over the past several years, the region has seen a large increase in the number of e-commerce startups.



In the area, two-wheelers are essential for delivering online grocery, food, and merchandise.E-commerce giants like Amazon, Dominos, and others are expanding their fleet of two-wheelers to transport items more quickly and affordably across the Middle East.



Furthermore, the two-wheeler market in the Middle East is also being driven by the demand for last-mile delivery, the shift in customer expectations toward additional offerings such as free shipping and businesses moving to a less expensive delivery option.

Middle East Two-Wheeler Market Challenge

Import Driven Two Wheeler Market

Owing to their dependence on other countries such as European countries, China, India, and the United States for two-wheeler supply, the major middle Eastern Nations have a restricted supply of stock.Owing to this, the two-wheeler market in the Middle East is growing more slowly.



Moreover, because the market is import-driven, there are few motorcycle brands available, which drives up the cost of two-wheelers in the area by increasing import and custom charges as well as additional taxes. Furthermore, the sales of two-wheelers imported from Europe, China, and India are limited due to supply chain disruption.

Additionally, the Mideast region has higher temperatures compared to other regions, which led to a preference among consumers for four-wheel vehicles such as passenger automobiles over two-wheelers. Owing to the intense heat, riding a two-wheeler in Saudi Arabia might be difficult and is not recommended for everyone.

Middle East Two-Wheeler Market Trend

Increasing recreation activity and increasing demand for electric two wheelers

Middle Eastern nations such as Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and others prioritize providing tourists with travel experiences through a variety of events such as Dakar rally, wherein numerous two-wheeler manufacturers take part to display their most recent products.Moreover, there are numerous cultural festivals held in Saudi Arabia where bikers from clubs in countries such as Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman participate.



This increases demand for individual two-wheelers in the Middle East.In 2023, global electric motorcycle sector exceeded 10 million sales annually, which is more than 80% increase over 2019 sales.



According to Travis Vander Zanden, the founder of Bird, around 40% of automobile rides are less than two miles long.Owing to the aforementioned factors, e-scooters are a viable replacement for shorter travels as they can travel more than 40 to 50 miles on a single charge.



Furthermore, the Middle East region is seeing an increase in demand for electric scooters as a result of lower prices and greater accessibility in cities with problems such as increased congestion and parking shortages.

Recent Development

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced in April 2022 that the YZF-R7 and MT-09 motorcycles had won the prestigious iF Design Award.

Hero MotoCorp made an official announcement in November 2022 that its first motorcycle, co-developed with Harley-Davidson, will be ready by the end of March 2024.The company plans to build delivery and mobility ecosystem in the Middle East and Africa by investing and promoting promotions in the region.



The company participated in Dakar 2023 rally held in Saudi Arabia for the seventh consecutive Dakar rally.

The first Harley Davidson’s electric motorcycle LiveWire Experience Center to open in Malibu, California, in 2022, offering a completely immersive experience focused on the all-electric LiveWire ONE motorcycle.

Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. intends to introduce two battery-powered electric vehicles in 2023 and a motorcycle powered by a hybrid electric vehicle in 2024. Additionally, by 2030, the company also plans to start producing motorcycles that run on hydrogen fuel.

In order to increase sales of the Ninja sport bike, Vulcan cruiser, and other Kawasaki consumer and recreational products, Kawasaki partnered with Zed Motorz, an Exclusive Distributor of Kawasaki products in several Middle Eastern countries.

Market Opportunities

Two-wheeler sales in the Middle East are expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.The expansion of rapid delivery services provided two-wheeler manufacturers more opportunities to diversify their product offerings.



Furthermore, the region could benefit from the global transition to electric vehicles, which would improve two-wheeler popularity in the Middle East region. Owing to the aforementioned factors, there are many opportunities for both established players and emerging new players.

Company Insights

In the Middle East market, Yamaha introduced the 2021 FX Cruiser SVHO motorcycle. The company has a significant sales network across the Middle East, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

TVS Motor Corporation established a new distribution collaboration with Public Motors, a subsidiary of Ghaf Investments, in the United Arab Emirates in 2021. (UAE). A 2,000 square foot showroom along Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road was opened as a result of this association. In the UAE, the company is aiming for both the delivery and personal commuting markets.

In October 2021, TVS Motor Corporation entered a three-party agreement with Bahwan International Group to expand its business in Middle East, Iraq and other North African countries.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. inked a five-year agreement with Kamarajar Port Ltd. in December 2022 to export automobiles to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania, and SAARC.

Hero MotoCorp is expanding its dealer and networks in the Middle East.The company opened its exclusive showroom in Dubai which will offer Hero products such as the Ignitor 125, Hunk 150 as also the ECO 150 cargo and ECO 150.



Also, SS Delivery Services LLC, a local food delivery aggregator, received 100 motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp.

Company Profiles

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Suzuki Motor Corporation, TVS Motor Company, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, KTM AG, Kawasaki Motors Ltd., Harley-Davidson Inc., BMW Motorrad, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. are the key players developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.



