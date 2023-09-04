ESG Reporting Software Market Size and Share Analysis Report 2023 - Global Industry Demand Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ESG Reporting Software Market Size and Share Analysis by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical - Global Industry Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ESG reporting software market has witnessed significant growth, with its size reaching USD 756.8 million in 2022 and projected to reach USD 2,098.9 million by 2030, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate of 13.6% in the upcoming years.

As environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors gain prominence in investment decisions, businesses are recognizing the need for ESG reporting software to showcase their sustainability efforts. This software serves as a conduit for ethical investors seeking long-term value and positive societal impact through their investments.

By adopting ESG practices and leveraging reporting software, companies bolster their image as socially and environmentally responsible entities. This not only attracts ethical investors but also allows businesses to share their sustainability initiatives transparently with the public, customers, and potential partners, thereby enhancing their brand reputation.

With global governments and regulatory bodies mandating ESG reporting and disclosures, ESG reporting software is a vital tool for gathering and managing ESG data. This ensures that businesses can effectively meet regulatory obligations while also monitoring their progress toward ESG goals. By providing insights into inner progress and facilitating data-driven decision-making, ESG reporting tools drive accountability and ongoing improvements in ESG initiatives.

Among the offerings in the ESG reporting software market, the solutions category stands out as the predominant revenue generator, commanding a substantial share of approximately 70%. Tailored to meet ESG reporting and disclosure requirements, these solutions encompass a range of software products equipped to collect, analyze, and report on ESG data. They empower businesses to stay compliant with regulations while effectively promoting their sustainability endeavors.

Driven by investor demands, regulatory mandates, and an increasing focus on ESG compliance, the demand for ESG reporting software solutions continues to surge. Businesses are recognizing the importance of data integrity and streamlined reporting processes, prompting investments in these software solutions. Notably, North America has been at the forefront of software adoption, leveraging its technological ecosystem to integrate ESG concepts into operations.

The region's willingness to adopt ESG reporting software has been shaped by the region's technological advancement and the growing recognition of ESG's significance in business operations. Established software providers in North America have played a pivotal role in advancing ESG reporting solutions, setting a strong foundation for the market's expansion.

With the global landscape witnessing increased industrialization, urbanization, and the rise of startups, the demand for ESG reporting software is set to surge further, establishing its pivotal role in sustainable business practices.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $756.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2098.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Nasdaq, Inc

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Workiva Inc

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Diligent Corporation

Sphera Solutions, Inc

Thoma Bravo, L.P.

Intelex Technologies, ULC

Novisto Inc

Emex Software Ltd

Anthesis Consulting Group

Diginex Solutions (HK) Limited

KERAMIDA Inc

Bain & Company Inc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Scope

1.1. Research Objectives

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Analysis Period

1.4. Market Size Breakdown by Segments

1.5. Market Data Reporting Unit

1.6. Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Currency Conversion Rates

2.6. Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 5. Market Indicators



Chapter 6. Industry Outlook

6.1. Market Dynamics

6.1.1. Trends

6.1.2. Drivers

6.1.3. Restraints/challenges

6.1.4. Impact analysis of drivers/restraints

6.2. Impact of COVID-19

6.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 7. Global Market

7.1. Overview

7.2. Market Revenue, by Component 2017-2030)

7.3. Market Revenue, by Deployment Mode (2017-2030)

7.4. Market Revenue, by Organization Size 2017-2030)

7.5. Market Revenue, by Vertical (2017-2030)

7.6. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)

