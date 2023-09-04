New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Functional Textiles Market, By Fiber Type, By Function, By Garment Type, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488660/?utm_source=GNW



Middle East & Africa functional textiles market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years.Functional textiles refer to textile materials produced with certain inbuilt functionalities to meet the end users additional requirements apart from their basic purpose.



In various manufacturing phases, functional qualities are incorporated into the material, such as fiber, yarn fabric, or garment stage. Most functional materials are used as chemical agents capable of controlling various functional properties such as antibacterial, anti-crease, fluorescent whitening agents, UV-protecting properties, and many more.

Polyester and viscose are the major types of functional textiles that are highly in demand in the market.Growing uses of functional textiles in the medical market is a major factor propelling the market growth.



Owing to its characteristics, it is used in the manufacturing of smart clothes, which are used for different purposes like ultraviolet (UV)-protection, antibacterial, and anti-crease.It has pushed the functional textiles market ahead.



Government policies of UAE and Turkey are attracting investment in the textile industries’ thereby creating new prospects for the growth of functional textiles market in the country in the coming years.Furthermore, consumer awareness and growing applications due to relevant research & developments are further supporting subsequent market growth.



These aspects are accelerating the region’s market expansion for functional textiles for the forecasted period.

Rising Awareness About Functional Textiles are Market Driving Factors

As the climatic conditions of the countries in MEA are very dry, functional textiles are going to play a game changer in the regional textile industry due to the textile properties.Moisture management qualities are essential in determining the comfort and the performance of functional clothes such as activewear, innerwear, and athletics.



As a result, there is a tremendous demand for functional sports gear due to the drastic lifestyle changes, rapidly aging population, growing sports participation, and growing health consciousness among the people. Functional textile has been used in textile industries for various purposes, including developing advanced clothes like deodorant functional textiles, protecting clothing, biosensing functional textiles, sportswear, vanity functional textiles, and complex clothing assemblies like military uniforms and space suits.

Growing Demand from Medical Sector Propelling the Market Growth

Sticking plaster, plaster casts, and operating theatre apparel are the invention of the textile industry that made an essential contribution to the healthcare business.It helps to protect healthcare professionals from getting contaminated through blood and other infectious material during dealing with patients.



As per the reports, t the Middle east & Africa healthcare market was estimated to be around USD788 million 2022 and is expected to rise at an impressive rate in the projected [] period. This trend indicates that functional textile is going to rise in the MEA region.

High Cost of Material is Hindering the Growth

Functional fabrics lie in the luxury category of textiles and are relatively expensive.This in turn has limited their reach to the consumers.



As a result, the cost structure may curb the functional textile market’s growth.The region holds the majority of developing nations and developed countries, where the migrated working-class people are in high numbers without insurance policies.



Apart from these, the low rate of adoption and the lack of extensive standards and regulations are factors hindering the market growth.

Increasing R&D For Better Product is Propelling the Market Growth

Incorporating nanotechnology into textiles alters or improves fire resistance, electrical capabilities, and monitoring.These functional textile materials produced with enhanced characteristics through nanotechnology has several medical, aerospace, and military uses.



Through the incorporation of nanotechnology in functional textiles several lightweight uniforms are produced that detect blood flow in the body Also, lightweight combat suits, uniforms that can change color to attain camouflage, and others are produced through the use of nanotechnology in functional textiles. As many countries of MEA are developing space tourism, there is an enormous opportunity for the growth of Middle east & Africa functional textile market.

Market Segmentation

Middle East & Africa functional textiles market has been segmented into Fiber Type, Function, Garment Type, and Application.Based on fiber type, the market is segmented into polyester and viscose.



Based on function, the market is divided into anti-bacterial, UV-cut, temperature regulation, water & oil repellent, and others.Based on garment type, the market is divides into active & sportswear, summer/winter wear, outdoor/camping gear, and others.



Based on application, the market is divides into geotextiles, personal protection, medical, sports & leisure, and others.

Market Players

Dyntex GmbH, Trevira GmbH, Eclat Textile Corporation Ltd., Harvest SPF Textile Company Ltd., Toung Loong Textile MFG, Sofileta, Kelheim Fibres GmbH are the key players operating in the Middle East & Africa functional textiles market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Middle East & Africa functional textiles market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Middle East & Africa Functional Textiles Market, By Fiber Type:

o Polyester

o Viscose

• Middle East & Africa Functional Textiles Market, By Function:

o Anti-bacterial

o UV-cut

o Temperature Regulation

o Water & Oil Repellent

o Others

• Middle East & Africa Functional Textiles Market, By Garment Type:

o Active & Sports Wear

o Summer/Winter Wear

o Outdoor/Camping gear

o Others

• Middle East & Africa Functional Textiles Market, By Application:

o Geotextiles

o Personal Protection

o Medical

o Sports & Leisure

o Others

• Middle East & Africa Functional Textiles Market, By Country:

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Morocco

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Algeria

o Libya



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Middle East & Africa functional textiles market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488660/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________