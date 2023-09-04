The Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market is forecasted to grow by USD 58.94 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.98% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772571/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the hyper converged infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for data protection, reduction in TCO, and simplicity in management.



The hyper converged infrastructure market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By End-user

• Financial services

• Healthcare

• Education

• Government

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the separate compute and storage nodes in HCI as one of the prime reasons driving the hyper converged infrastructure market growth during the next few years. Also, HCI as an alternative to public cloud and emergence of non-volatile memory express (NVME) in HCI will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hyper converged infrastructure market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DataCore Software Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Dynamic Network Factory Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., HiveIO Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Lumen Technologies Inc., Maxta Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Olabs Technology Co. Ltd., Quantum Corp., Scale Computing, StarWind Software Inc., and VMware Inc.. Also, the hyper converged infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

