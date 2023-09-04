$8.1 Bn Calibration Services (In-house, OEM, Third-party Vendor) Markets: Mechanical, Electrical, Dimensional, Thermodynamics - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calibration Services Market by Proofreading (In-house, OEM, Third-party Vendor), Application (Mechanical, Electrical, Dimensional, Thermodynamics), Application (Industrial & Automation, Electronics, Aerospace & Defence) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calibration services market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2023 to USD 8.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3%

The calibration services market is characterized by its maturity and consistent progression, with revenue growth varying across different segments. Ensuring the steady expansion of this market in the future hinges on calibration service providers effectively raising awareness among end-user industries about the enduring advantages of calibration services.

Notably, the North American region has exhibited substantial growth in the calibration services market, largely attributed to its robust industrial landscape and rigorous quality standards. Industries spanning aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing are increasingly reliant on precise measurements to align with regulatory requirements.

As technological advancements give rise to more complex instruments, the need for accurate calibration becomes paramount. In addition to technological prowess, North America's commitment to innovation and the adoption of precision manufacturing practices have contributed significantly to the calibration services sector.

With an unwavering focus on accuracy and compliance, the region's advanced infrastructure further amplifies its role in propelling the expansion of the calibration services market. Moreover, the market's growth trajectory is bolstered by the increasing adoption of calibration services in diverse applications, including electronics, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, and communication.

At the forefront of this market are industry leaders like Keysight Technologies (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Tektronix, Inc. (US), and VIAVI Solutions Inc. (US).

The third-party vendor proofreading segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the overall calibration services market

During the forecast period, third-party vendor proofreading segment in the calibration market is likely to experience notable growth driven by various factors.

Companies across industries increasingly recognize the critical role of accurate calibration in maintaining compliance, quality, and operational efficiency. As the complexity of instruments and equipment rises, the need for specialized expertise in proofreading calibration procedures becomes evident. Third-party vendors offer impartial and specialized services, addressing potential errors or inconsistencies that might otherwise be overlooked.

This outsourcing trend allows businesses to focus on their core operations while ensuring precision in calibration processes. As regulatory demands and technological advancements persist, the third-party vendor proofreading segment is poised for continued growth, contributing to the overall expansion of the calibration services market.

The electronics application is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period

The calibration services within the electronic manufacturing industry include the calibration of final products, periodic calibration of infrastructural machinery, and calibration on completion of specified operational usage time. Considering its vast nature of operations, calibration services are likely to have a considerable demand in the electronic manufacturing industry.

Calibration services are frequently used in all electronic manufacturing plants to monitor regular activities and regulate the equipment according to standard values. With the growing trend of using inspection services such as industrial radiography, phased array ultrasonic, and X-ray computed tomography in electronic manufacturing plants, the calibration of such test and measurement devices has also become a vital aspect of preventive maintenance within the industry.

Calibration services are essential in consumer electronics to ensure accurate and reliable functionality of devices, maintain product quality and compliance with industry standards, and verify production processes. They play a critical role in enhancing user experiences and building consumer trust in electronic products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for High-Quality Inspection Equipment in Precision Manufacturing

Increasing Requirement for Interoperability Testing with Rising Adoption of IoT Devices

Strict Government Regulations to Ensure Product Safety and Environmental Protection

Growing Adoption of Electronic Devices

Restraints

Shortage of Skilled Technicians to Carry Out Calibration and Maintenance Tasks

High Competition Due to Increased Price Sensitivity

Complexities in Calibration Standards

Opportunities

Advent of 5G Technology and Deployment of LTE and LTE-Advanced (4G) Networks

Rapid Penetration of IoT Devices

Constant Technological Changes and Advancements

Challenges

Difficulties Faced by Vendors in Keeping Up with Constantly Changing Technologies

Emergence of Electrical and Electronic Instruments with In-Built Self-Calibration Feature

Technology Analysis

Commercialization of IoT Technology

Combining Cmm with Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Smart In-Line CT Inspection Systems

Artificial Intelligence in Industrial Metrology

3D Measurement Sensors

Smart Sensors

Video Measurement Systems

Case Study Analysis

Keysight Technologies Demonstrates Its N5244B Pna Network Analyzer to Develop 5G Antenna Module

Samsung Foundry Adopts Keysight E4727B Advanced Low-Frequency Noise Analyzer to Measure and Analyze Flicker Noise

Exfo Inc. Provides Ox1 to Converge Ict Solutions That Ease Troubleshooting

