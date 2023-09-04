The Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,629.04 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770985/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the aluminum alloy wheel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adoption of improved emission standards, benefits of aluminum over conventional materials in alloy wheels, and growing demand for lightweight vehicles.



The aluminum alloy wheel market is segmented as below:

By Application

• PC

• CV



By Type

• Polished alloy wheel

• Two toned alloy wheel



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of carbon fiber alloy wheels as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum alloy wheel market growth during the next few years. Also, development of ultra-lightweight steel wheels for commercial vehicles and emergence of 3D-printed titanium wheels will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the aluminum alloy wheel market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum alloy wheel market sizing

• Aluminum alloy wheel market forecast

• Aluminum alloy wheel market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum alloy wheel market vendors that include Accuride Corp., ALCAR HOLDING GMBH, BORBET GmbH, Capricorn Motors Pvt. Ltd, CITIC Ltd., Enkei Corp., Fuel Off Road Wheels, Howmet Aerospace Inc., Image Wheels International Ltd, Lizhong group, MAXION Wheels, Minda Industries Ltd., RONAL AG, Shanghai Metal Corp., Topy Industries Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., Wheel Pros LLC, WIL Car Wheels Ltd., and Zhejiang Yueling Co. Ltd. Also, the aluminum alloy wheel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

