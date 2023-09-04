Chile CBD and Cannabis Regulation Report 2023: Detailed Overview of the Current Regulatory Framework for Hemp and Cannabis, as well as CBD, IHDCs, and Medical and Recreational Cannabis

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile: CBD and Cannabis Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed overview of the current regulatory framework in place in Chile for hemp and cannabis, as well as CBD, IHDCs, and medical and recreational cannabis.

Chile has maintained a rather restrictive approach towards hemp and CBD. This approach is not likely to change in the future, as hemp-derived products are not a topic of political or public debate in the country.



Medical cannabis has been allowed since 2015. The consumption of recreational cannabis is not expressly prohibited, though its cultivation and sale are prohibited.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp plant

Extracts and synthetics

Finished products containing CBD and extracts

Import and export requirements

Minor cannabinoids

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

