The Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13106.69 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 40.77% during the forecast period

The report on the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adoption of network virtualization among enterprises, efficient deployment of managed services, and growing adoption of software-defined networking (sdn) and network functions virtualization (NFV) technologies.



The virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for sd-wan solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in the adoption of cloud-based services and the emergence of 5g technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market covers the following areas:

• Virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market sizing

• Virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market forecast

• Virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market vendors that include Adtran Holdings Inc., Amdocs Ltd., Arista Networks Inc., Aryaka Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Riverbed Technology Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., Versa Networks Inc., and ZPE Systems Inc.. Also, the virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

