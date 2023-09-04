The Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,212.22 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764073/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the home Wi-Fi router market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for distance learning, increasing adoption of smart connected home system, and high internet penetration with increasing online content.



The home Wi-Fi router market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fixed Wi-Fi router

• Mobile Wi-Fi router



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the partnership among telecom network providers and Wi-Fi router manufacturers as one of the prime reasons driving the home Wi-Fi router market growth during the next few years. Also, availability of advanced features in home Wi-Fi routers and technology advances in home Wi-Fi routers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the home Wi-Fi router market covers the following areas:

• Home Wi-Fi router market sizing

• Home Wi-Fi router market forecast

• Home Wi-Fi router market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home Wi-Fi router market vendors that include Actiontec Electronics Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amped Wireless, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., devolo AG, D Link Corp., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Legrand SA, Netgear Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd., TP Link Corp. Ltd., Ubiquiti Inc., Unizyx Holding Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp. Also, the home Wi-Fi router market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

