Global Regenerative Agriculture Market Size to Reach USD 32.29 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global regenerative agriculture market had a total value of USD 8.70 billion in 2022. As per the latest analysis conducted by Emergen Research, it is anticipated to maintain a consistent revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14% throughout the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness of the adverse impacts associated with conventional farming practices on the environment.

In recent times, there has been a heightened recognition of the negative consequences stemming from traditional farming methods. Concerns encompassing soil erosion, water contamination, loss of biodiversity, and the emission of Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) have been mounting. Consequently, there is a growing demand for agricultural practices that are more eco-friendly. Regenerative agriculture has emerged as a response to these concerns, with its primary focus being the restoration and enhancement of ecosystems. This is achieved through methods such as crop rotation, reduced tillage, and the use of cover crops.

Furthermore, the significance of soil health and its role in carbon sequestration has become pivotal in promoting sustainable agriculture and mitigating climate change. Establishing and maintaining nutrient-rich, organic, and healthy soils is of utmost importance in regenerative practices. These techniques not only improve the soil's capacity to capture and store carbon but also lead to enhanced crop yields and overall farm production.

The growing emphasis on practices that enhance soil health and carbon sequestration is a key driver behind the increasing adoption of regenerative agriculture, ultimately contributing to the market's revenue growth.

Furthermore, the increasing awareness among consumers about the environmental impact of their food choices is poised to be a significant driver of market revenue growth in the forecast period. Consequently, consumers are actively seeking products that are produced sustainably and align with their environmental values.

Regenerative agriculture holds strong appeal for environmentally conscious consumers due to its core focus on ecosystem health and environmental stewardship. This alignment with eco-friendly principles positions regenerative products favorably in the eyes of consumers, further propelling the market's revenue growth.

On the flip side, there are notable challenges that could potentially hinder market revenue growth. One such challenge is the limited awareness among consumers regarding the advantages of regenerative agriculture. Overcoming this knowledge gap and effectively communicating the benefits of these practices to consumers is essential for market expansion.

Another constraint lies in the shortage of skilled labor and expertise required for operating the specialized machinery and tools often associated with regenerative farming practices. This skills gap can act as a bottleneck in the adoption of these methods, impeding the market's revenue growth.

In summary, while the rising consumer awareness of sustainable food choices bodes well for the regenerative agriculture market, addressing the lack of consumer knowledge and the need for skilled labor and expertise will be crucial in ensuring sustained growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 8.70 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 14% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 32.29 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta, BASF SE Dow AgroSciences, Bunge;, Cargill, General Mills, Danone, Patagonia Provisions, and Dr. Bronner's. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global regenerative agriculture market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the regenerative agriculture market report are:

Corteva Agriscience

Syngenta

BASF

Dow AgroSciences

Bunge

Cargill

General Mills

Danone

Patagonia Provisions

Dr. Bronner's

Strategic Development

On July 27, 2023, PepsiCo and Walmart announced a 7-year partnership to seek investments totaling USD 120 million with the goal of assisting American and Canadian farmers in their efforts to enhance soil health and water quality. The company aims to establish and scale up financial, agronomic, and social programs to facilitate and speed up the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices on over 2 million acres of farmland and to produce about 4 million metric tonnes of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission reductions and removals by 2030, which is roughly equivalent to the amount of electricity required to power 778,300 homes for a year.

On 13 July 2023, Nestlé has started a project to assist wheat farms in implementing regenerative agriculture practices as a apart of the supply chain for its DiGiorno pizza brand. Over 100,000 acres of farmland will adopt regenerative agricultural techniques as part of the effort, which aims to increase biodiversity, use less water, energy, and fertilizer, improve soil health and fertility, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The regenerative seeds segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global regenerative agriculture market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing emphasis on improving soil health and enhancing biodiversity and rising demand for environment-friendly and sustainable agriculture practices. These seeds have been designed or chosen specifically to encourage various plant species and improve soil ecosystems. Regenerative seeds support the fundamental tenets of regenerative agriculture by promoting healthier soils and diversified plant populations.

The farmers segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global regenerative agriculture market over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for goods made using regenerative techniques and farmers' increasing understanding and implementation of regenerative agricultural practices. Farmers and producers are more likely to invest in seeds that adhere to these tenets as consumers actively seek out sustainable and regeneratively generated items.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global regenerative agriculture market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing awareness about sustainable agriculture practices in North America. Regenerative farming techniques have the potential to alleviate environmental issues and advance sustainable agriculture, according to investors. With this funding, new technologies, research projects, and farmer education programs can be developed, rising adoption of regenerative practices and driving market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global regenerative agriculture market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Regenerative Seeds Organic Inputs Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Farmers Food Companies Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



