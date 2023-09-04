The Global Jerrycans Market is forecasted to grow by USD 502.97 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Jerrycans Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724810/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in demand for jerrycans from end-user industries, growing demand for jerrycans in lubricants packaging, and camping and outdoor activities boosting demand for jerrycans.



The jerrycans market is segmented as below:

By Capacity

• Below 10 liters

• 10-25 liters

• Above 25 liters



By Material

• Plastic

• Steel



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased focus on lightweight packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the jerrycans market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for sustainable packaging and increased demand for customized jerrycans will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the jerrycans market covers the following areas:

• Jerrycans market sizing

• Jerrycans market forecast

• Jerrycans market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading jerrycans market vendors that include AST Kunststoffverarbeitung GmbH, Barrier Plastics Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., Can One Berhad, DENIOS Ltd., Ganesh Corp., Ghansham Ice Box Manufacturers, Glow Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Greif Inc., Mitsuchem Plast Ltd., Myers Industries Inc., P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd., SCHUTZ GmbH and Co. KGaA, Techno Packaging Industries, Unique Enterprises, Yates Steels Ltd., Interplastica Pvt. Ltd., and PAREKHPLAST India LTD.. Also, the jerrycans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

