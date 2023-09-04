The Global Underground Gas Storage Market is forecasted to grow by USD 9797.35 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underground Gas Storage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678711/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the underground gas storage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing energy demand, ensuring energy security, and modernization of infrastructure.



The underground gas storage market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Depleted fields

• Salt caverns

• Aquifer Reservoir



By Product

• Natural gas

• Hydrogen

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advancements in drilling techniques, seismic imaging, and reservoir management technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the underground gas storage market growth during the next few years. Also, development of gas trading hubs and integration of renewable energy with underground gas storage will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading underground gas storage market vendors that include Cardinal Gas Storage, Centrica Plc, China National Petroleum Corp., Chiyoda Corp., Costain Group Plc, EARTHWORKS, Enbridge Inc., ENGIE SA, HOT Engineering GmbH, Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd., KAPPA Engineering, Koninklijke Vopak NV, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NAFTA as, RPS Group Plc, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., SGS SA, SNC Lavalin Group Inc., TC Energy, and Uniper SE. Also, the underground gas storage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

