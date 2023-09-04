The Global Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,807.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628437/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the commercial vehicle steering system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by electrification of automotive components for precise and accurate steering control, growing use of driver-assisted steering technologies in CVs, and growing preference for CVs for freight transportation.



The commercial vehicle steering system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Light commercial vehicle

• Medium

• Heavy commercial vehicle



By Type

• Electronic power steering

• Electro-hydraulic power steering

• Hydraulic power steering



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the continuous advances in automotive steering technology as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle steering system market growth during the next few years. Also, steer-by-wire technology gaining adoption in CVs and development of independent wheel steering systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the commercial vehicle steering system market covers the following areas:

• Commercial vehicle steering system market sizing

• Commercial vehicle steering system market forecast

• Commercial vehicle steering system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle steering system market vendors that include ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., China Automotive Systems Inc., Global Steering Systems LLC, GreenSteering, Hitachi Ltd., HL Mando Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NSK Ltd., OGNIBENE POWER SPA, Pailton Engineering Ltd., R. H. Sheppard Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, ST System Truck Spa, thyssenkrupp AG, Unique Metal Products Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the commercial vehicle steering system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

