Global Air Purifiers Market Surges as Industry Leaders Innovate: Koninklijke Philips, Honeywell, and Sharp Drive Growth with Advanced Offerings

The global air purifiers market is poised for robust growth in the upcoming years, propelled by a surge in health consciousness, declining air quality, novel product offerings by market leaders, and the increasing online presence of air purifier brands.

Understanding Air Purifiers

Air purifiers are devices designed to filter airborne contaminants, including dust and pollen. With a focus on advanced filtration technology, air purifiers can effectively capture harmful airborne particles. High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters used in air purifiers are capable of capturing even the smallest and most resilient airborne particles.

Factors Fuelling Market Growth

Several factors are contributing to the anticipated growth of the global air purifiers market:

Expanding Product Offerings: Market players are introducing products with advanced technologies, driving consumer interest. Many brands are obtaining government certifications to authenticate the quality of their products. For instance, Xiaomi's Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact obtained certification from TUV Rheinland allergy care in 2022. Innovative Offerings: Brands like LG are introducing innovative products to meet consumer demands. LG's 'Table-Type' air purifier, launched in 2022, offers 360-degree purification and user-friendly features. Effective Marketing Strategies: Brands are enhancing their marketing efforts through campaigns and product exhibitions. Coway's launch of 'Coway Airmega air purifiers' at IFA 2022 Exhibition and the display of smart home appliances at CES 2022 are notable examples.

Health Consciousness Driving Demand

Consumers are gravitating towards air purifiers due to the health benefits they offer, such as reducing allergies, odors, and microbes. Rising air pollution levels across various countries have raised concerns. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that exposure to air pollution leads to approximately 7 million premature deaths annually. The deteriorating air quality in countries like India and Pakistan has led to an increase in respiratory issues. This heightened awareness about health and pollution is bolstering the demand for air purifiers.

Innovative Product Launches Boosting Market

Market players are continuously launching new products to meet the growing demand for quality air purifiers. Brands like Electrolux, Samsung, and Camfil have introduced products with advanced features and purification systems. These launches are contributing to the expansion of the air purifiers market.

Smart Air Purifiers on the Rise

The demand for smart air purifiers is increasing due to their convenient features, such as smartphone app control via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Brands like Rensair, Airversa, and Smart mi have introduced Wi-Fi connected air purifiers with advanced features. These developments in technology are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the air purifiers market.

Leading Industry Players

Key players in the global air purifiers market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., Sharp Corporation, Coway Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Blueair AB, IQAir AG, Camfil AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Whirlpool Corporation.

Segmentation Insights

The comprehensive report covers various segments within the global air purifiers market:

Filter Type:

Pre-filter + HEPA

Pre-filter + HEPA + AC

HEPA

Others

End User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

