King Smith Fitness Will Showcase it's Revolutionary Home Fitness Equipment at Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin From September 1 to 5, 2023.

Beijing, China, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Smith Fitness, Founded in 2015, King Smith Fitness, the creator of the WalkingPad and a prominent name in innovative fitness solutions is ready to make a significant impact at this year's Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin, from September 1 to 5, 2023. Having achieved the remarkable milestone of shipping to 57 countries and regions in 2021, with over one million units sold, the renowned fitness brand will showcase its cutting-edge line of revolutionary walking machines during the event. With a dedication to enhancing wellness through groundbreaking technology, King Smith Fitness aims to captivate attendees and industry enthusiasts alike with its latest product offerings.

King Smith Fitness will also be introducing or demonstrating the popular G1 Treadmill model, the pattern-customizable S1 Walking Machine, the convenient WR2 Rowing Machine, and the Adjustable Standing Desk. Those innovative products are designed to elevate consumer's fitness journey and enhance the work environment. King Smith Fitness utilizes multiple sales channels, ensuring that consumers can find the products on platforms such as Amazon, BestBuy, WalkingPad, Walmart, AliExpress, and more.

As a pioneer in the industry, King Smith broke new ground by inventing the revolutionary WalkingPad and continuously contributing to the drafting and formulation of industrial standards. Having the opportunity to attend IFA, the world's largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show that has been running since 1924, would be a testament to King Smith's remarkable achievements and ongoing dedication to innovation. The WalkingPad has now become an integral part of daily fitness routines for millions around the globe. Its inception not only redefined the way people exercise but also paved the way for a new era of home fitness equipment. The event's rich history and prestigious reputation align perfectly with King Smith's trailblazing journey.

Products to be showcased at the exhibition

G1 Treadmill model - foldable-side handrails with customization option

The G1 folding treadmill is designed for small spaces, featuring foldable handrails, a 440mm running belt, and bottom rollers for convenient storage and usage, while also prioritizing safety. The G1 treadmill is equipped with a high-brightness digital control display panel, comprising 4 sets of 8-LED segment displays. This high-contrast visual effect enables users to easily read time, speed, distance, calories, and other fitness data. Its innovative rotary knob allows one-key operation for starting and adjusting speed, enabling users to monitor their exercise status in real time and making it easy to use for both the elderly and children.

Moreover, users can download the KS FIT App to control the G1 treadmill using their phone and Apple Watch. This app also allows users to track and record their running status in real time. The brushless motor significantly reduces exercise noise, while its enhanced load capacity, validated through extensive running tests, ensures durability and longevity. The G1 treadmill features a high-performance shock absorption flexible layer running board. This feature effectively minimizes impact vibrations between the circular running belt, front running board, and back running board, providing a comfortable and enjoyable running experience.

S1 Walking Machine - Customizable patterns available.

The King Smith S1 Treadmill features a variety of color and customizable pattern designs, providing a sense of aesthetic pleasure. The S1 Treadmill has adopted water transfer printing technology to offer various customizable patterns and color selections, adding a touch of vitality. The texture series encompasses sleek pink and gold cheetah prints, as well as a sophisticated carbon black option. The exquisite Decoration Series features more than 10 Chinese traditional patterns, each exuding its own cultural significance.

The S1 Treadmill incorporates patented folding technology and a brushless motor for noise reduction. Numerous spins and treads will not impact its capacity to fold, enabling it to be stored in a small space and used even during the night. With a four-layer structure that offers a snug fit for your foot, shock-absorbing durability, and anti-static properties, the S1 treadmill provides a gentle exercise experience. The treadmill offers intelligent control with 4 modes and 12 gears featuring infinitely variable speeds. It provides the option of step-sensing speed control, display panel control, remote control, or APP control. The 12 gears with infinitely variable speeds allow you to enjoy your workout at your desired pace. The clever step-sensing speed control system enables users to maintain their desired speed.

WR2 Rowing Machine -

Compared to the traditional water rower, the King Smith WR 2 features an innovative tri-fold ability. This unique design not only provides effortless storage but also eliminates concerns regarding stability and potential water leakage. The natural water resistance technology perfectly emulates the authentic sensation of rowing on the water and can be adjusted depending on the water level. Users can download the KS Fit app to follow professional fitness courses for effective workouts and to track their progress, which fosters a sense of accomplishment and motivation.

The rower comes with a phone stand that ensures the digital fitness companion remains at the user’s eye level throughout the workout session. The ergonomic seat design encourages a natural and comfortable posture, while the grip resistance handle offers a secure hold, even during intense workouts. The adjustable footrest accommodates users of varying sizes, allowing users to find their preferred position for maximum efficiency and comfort. By seamlessly incorporating technology, comfort, and responsible material choices, the King Smith WR 2 becomes a harmonious addition to any fitness space, embodying the fusion of innovation and environmental consciousness.

Adjustable Height Standing Desk - Various styles to meet different needs.

King Smith's upcoming standing desk is a perfect match with the WalkingPad, allowing users to engage in gentle exercises while working. Crafted from premium materials, the King Smith Standing Desk combines sturdy construction with appealing aesthetics. The adjustable height standing desk is a perfect blend of functionality, comfort, and modern design, enabling users to easily switch between sitting and standing positions throughout the day. This adaptability enhances not only comfort but also promotes better posture, reduced fatigue, and increased productivity. The desk's control panel offers precise height customization, allowing users to find the ideal ergonomic position by simply pressing the button. Its whisper-quiet motor ensures smooth transitions, letting users focus on tasks without any disruptions.

Visit King Smith Fitness at IFA Berlin, 2023 -

Join King Smith at IFA to experience first-hand the cutting-edge features and superior quality that define King Smith Fitness products. King Smith Fitness will be showcasing its latest advancements in fitness equipment at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), which will take place at Booth #H4.2-302 from September 1 to 5, 2023. Potential partners and customers who are interested in engaging with King Smith Fitness are encouraged to arrange meetings in advance through: business@kingsmithfitness.com. If you wish to test and review King Smith’s products, please feel free to contact: pr@kingsmithfitness.com.

About King Smith Fitness -

Since its establishment in 2015, King Smith Fitness has undergone a remarkable expansion to over 70 countries. The company's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing exercise experiences has led to the development of a diverse range of fitness equipment. Each piece is meticulously designed to elevate the accessibility and convenience of individuals' workout routines. After years of dedicated research and development, extensive efforts to achieve technical advancements, and thorough testing and refinement of products, the groundbreaking "walking machine" was created. This innovative product encompasses the WalkingPad series, K series, and various other offerings.