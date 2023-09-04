Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Grow Significantly and Reach a Valuation of USD 52.39 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rapid Investments and Ongoing Deployment of High-Speed Networks, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent report published by Extrapolate, the Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market size is estimated to reach USD 52.39 billion by 2030 from USD 18.56 billion in 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.9% between 2023 and 2030. Increasing investments by gaming companies in CDN to provide high-quality content and enhanced user experience are anticipated to propel market growth. Furthermore, ongoing deployment of high-speed networks and the growing amounts of data transferred online are fostering market demand.
A content delivery network (CDN) is an online network of connected computers that distributes web content swiftly to a large number of users by copying or caching the data on several servers and sending it to distant users. The steady rise of internet traffic, the increasing popularity of online gaming, social media, video streaming, and other digital content, have created a significant demand for efficient content delivery network solutions.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent companies in the sector are implementing a range of strategies to broaden their geographical presence and fortify their position within the international market. These strategies encompass different endeavors, such as dedicating resources to research and development (R&D) activities, mergers & acquisitions, introducing novel products to the market, strategic alliances and partnerships, and enhancing existing solutions through upgrades.
For instance, in September 2022, Lumen Technologies established a new underwater fiber cable between the United States and France, expanding the capacity and scope of the network.
Lumen invested in a fiber pair on Google's Grace Hopper cable, which connected New York and Bude, Cornwall. Both locations made use of these infrastructure and landing station services provided by Lumen.
Major manufacturers involved in the market include:
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Microsoft
- Akamai Technologies
- Google LLC
- IBM Corporation
- Cloudflare, Inc.
- Verizon Partner Solutions
- Fastly Inc
- F5, Inc.
- NTT Communications Corporation
- Lumen Technologies
- CDNetworks Inc.
- Edgio
By Content
- Static
- Dynamic
Growing Demand for CDN Services to Augment Market Proliferation
The dynamic segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2021. The segment is likely to depict rapid growth attributable to the growing demand for CDN services to support real-time Voice Over IP (VoIP), video streaming, and online gaming sectors. Dynamic content includes ever-changing data for customized web services and utilizes web performance optimization to speed up delivering web pages or content to various end-user devices. These services employ an intelligent routing strategy to lower page latency. Operators fulfill customers' requirements for a unified service provider by employing network and delivery optimization for the provision of all these services.
By Vertical
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail & E-commerce
- Healthcare
- BFSI
- IT & Telecommunications
- Others
Media and Entertainment Sector Gains Traction with Swift Transition to Digital Distribution Paradigm
Media and entertainment segment holds the lion’s share due to the increasing shift to the digital distribution paradigm and its rapid expansion. The increasing demand for online streaming and Video on Demand (VOD) services has boosted the need for optimizing data and network delivery. CDN providers are increasingly emphasizing the delivery of high-quality visual features with enhanced visibility and uninterrupted experiences to meet customer demand, further bolstering segmental growth.
Accelerated Development of E-commerce Sector to Drive Market Growth
The e-commerce industry is growing as a result of the rising shift in customer behavior toward online shopping. Efficient deployment of CDN solutions in e-commerce ensures optimal company performance and provides customers with the required information for well-informed purchasing decisions.
Consumers are transitioning from conventional television to video content delivered through cellular networks, as Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions improve content delivery. Industry-specific CDN solutions are being developed and promoted by market players in response to the adoption of digital solutions based on IoT networks and artificial intelligence in numerous industries.
High Internet Penetration in North America to Support Market Expansion
North America is expected to continue leading the global content delivery network market owing to high internet penetration and the rising popularity of 4K resolution displays. These offer an effective CDN architecture for data delivery, which is propelling regional business expansion.
Additionally, the rapid uptake of cloud-based services, the establishment of high-speed data networks, and the surging demand for smartphones are likely to positively impact the industry. An increase in leisure spending is also significantly shaping the deployment of Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions in the region.
