Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market worth $3.58 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyophilization is a process of isolating a solid substance from a solution. It is also known as freeze-drying is a process. The process is carried by freezing the solution and evaporating under vacuum. It helps in optimizing lyophilization cycle times and improves stability for critically complexes of injectable during the parenteral product development.

Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.05 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $3.58 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The growth for the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market is driven by rising demand for lyophilized products and rapidly growing contract manufacturing and lyophilization services across the world.





Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2.05 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 3.58 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Service Type, and End User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, UAE, UK, US Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Rapid Increase in Contract Manufacturing and Lyophilization Services Fuels the Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Growth:

The biopharmaceuticals market continues to expand across the world, which can be the primary growth driver for the pharmaceutical industry. Biopharmaceutical parenteral manufacturing has expanded recently as more therapeutic biologics have been approved. Biotechnology companies outsource from contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to meet their fill-and-finish needs and reduce the risk of microbial contamination. Biopharma companies are dependent on contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to provide capacity and capabilities as needed; in some cases, CMOs provide a great deal of a company’s production.

Setting up in-house lyophilization capabilities and operations requires specialized equipment and expertise, which is an expensive and time-consuming. However, outsourcing is cheaper and increases the efficiency of manufacturing processes. Additionally, it allows biotechnology companies to redirect resources to other areas. Thus, drug developers and biopharmaceutical companies outsource such operations to CMOs to save overall production and yield cost. A few years ago, the CMO industry was a niche service market, offering additional manufacturing capacity or specific services to biotechnology companies. Now, many biotechnology companies outsource various services, from early-stage drug development to commercial-scale manufacturing. As the biotechnology industry is shifting from large-scale production to niche and targeted therapies (personalized medicine), the demand for flexible operational capabilities, production scales, and multiple-product operations is rising. Owing to all these factors, the inclination toward CMOs is growing. One such CMO that provides specialized facilities and dedicated lines for lyophilization operations is Jubilant HollisterStier Contract Manufacturing & Services. The CMO offers sterile fill/finish of Phase I through a commercial sterile injectable and a full suite of lyophilization services. To keep up with the growing demand for its services, Jubilant is installing a new 385-square-foot lyophilizer. Thus, the rising capability and availability of biopharma CMOs fuel the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market growth.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market.

Lyophilization is an effective technique that researchers are using as the scientific community aims to stabilize the SARS-CoV-2 virus vaccines, such as mRNA-LNP SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine in April 2021, can , lyophilization is expected to be a logical step to improve the long-term stability of mRNA-LNP formulations. The head of Pfizer's viral vaccine research, Philip Dormitzer, has already mentioned Pfizer’s aspiration to use lyophilization for mRNA-LNP SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. Moreover, a lyophilized form of an mRNA-based cytomegalovirus vaccine (mRNA-1647) is used in phase 2 clinical trials. It has a claimed shelf life of ≥ 18 months at 5 °C. Service providers in the lyophilization service for Biopharmaceuticals market experienced increased demand, mostly for researching and developing COVID-19 vaccines or therapeutics. Hence, the outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted the lyophilization service for Biopharmaceuticals market.

In pharmaceutical industries, lyophilization is widely used to increase the self-life of antibiotics, vaccines, and protein-based drugs. Biopharmaceutical companies are using lyophilization services to keep active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and drugs sterile. Increasing good manufacturing practices are propelling the demand for lyophilization services.





Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market: Competitive Landscape

ATTWILL Medical Solutions, Axcellerate Pharma LLC, Labyrinth Biopharma LLC, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing, PCI Pharma Services, Curia Global Inc, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Jubilant HollisterStier LLC, Biofortuna, Lyophilization Technology Inc., and SYNERLAB GROUP are a few key companies operating in the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name.





Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Driver

Rising Demand for Lyophilized Products

Rapid Growth in Contract Manufacturing and Lyophilization Services





Restraints

Demerits Associated with Lyophilization Process





Opportunities

Launch of Advanced Lyophilization Technology





Future Trends

Growing Number of siRNA and Antibody-Based Formulations





Recent Developments:

In May 2022 , PCI Pharma Services (PCI), a leading global CDMO, announced a major expansion of capacity and capabilities in sterile lyophilization technology and aseptic liquid fill-finish, an important manufacturing process commonly used with injectable and biologic therapies, with the investment of US$ 100 million in the construction and enhancement of world-class facilities at its Bedford, New Hampshire campus. The facility will contain state-of-the-art technology, including an aseptic fill-finish line with a completely isolated containment system.

In November 2022 , Lyophilization Technology, Inc. (LTI) successfully developed innovative technology to process lyophilized products in dual-chamber cartridges and syringes. The unique and novel aspects of the innovation provide processing for a wide variety of products. These products span small molecules, biologics such as proteins and vaccines.

In February 2022 , Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM) announced the addition of formulation, lyophilization, and method development capabilities to complement their clients’ drug productions. BSM will offer first-in-human formulation development, supply material for preclinical studies, and conduct research-level stability studies. It will also offer formulation optimization, process development, process optimization, and scale-up studies.





Report Spotlights:

Progressive industry trends in the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market from 2023 to 2028

Estimation of global demand for lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals industry dynamics

Size of the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market in various regions with promising growth opportunities





