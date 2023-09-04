The Global Isobutyl Benzene Market is forecasted to grow by USD 18.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Isobutyl Benzene Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05583984/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the isobutyl benzene market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for ibuprofen, high production of isobutyl benzene in APAC, and increase in demand for isobutyl benzene in fragrances and perfumes industry.



The isobutyl benzene market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Coating

• Surfactant

• Medicine

• Others



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical

• Chemical

• Textile industry

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in use of isobutyl benzene in pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the isobutyl benzene market growth during the next few years. Also, capacity expansion of isobutyl benzene facilities and increasing prevalence of migraine increases ibuprofen demand will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the isobutyl benzene market covers the following areas:

• Isobutyl benzene market sizing

• Isobutyl benzene market forecast

• Isobutyl benzene market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading isobutyl benzene market vendors that include Alfa Chemistry, ALPHA CHEMIKA, Bizinbiz Technologies Pvt Ltd, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Ralington Pharma LLP, Sagechem Ltd., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SI Group Inc., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Synthonix Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Vinati Organics Ltd., and Vizag Chemical International. Also, the isobutyl benzene market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

