The Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4,810.25 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell Culture Media and Reagents Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576225/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the cell culture media and reagents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancements in life science industry, rise in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and increasing importance of stem cell culture.



The cell culture media and reagents market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

• Academic institutions and research laboratories

• Others



By Product

• Media

• Reagents



By Geography

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the shift to serum-free cell culture media from serum-based media as one of the prime reasons driving the cell culture media and reagents market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and emergence of 3D cell culture will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cell culture media and reagents market covers the following areas:

• Cell culture media and reagents market sizing

• Cell culture media and reagents market forecast

• Cell culture media and reagents market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cell culture media and reagents market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., ATCC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Techne Corp., CLS Cell Lines Service GmbH, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., InvivoGen Corp., Kohjin Bio Co. Ltd., LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. and Co. KG, Sartorius AG, Takara Holdings Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ZenBio Inc., PromoCell GmbH, and FUJIFILM Corp. Also, the cell culture media and reagents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576225/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________