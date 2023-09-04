The Global Non-surgical Skin Tightening Market is forecasted to grow by USD 507.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-surgical Skin Tightening Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570412/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the non-surgical skin tightening market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for cosmetic laser procedures, growing disposable income, and increasing geriatric population.



The non-surgical skin tightening market is segmented as below:

By Gender

• Female

• Male



By Product

• Laser-based devices

• Ultrasound devices

• Radiofrequency devices



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in medical tourism initiatives as one of the prime reasons driving the non-surgical skin tightening market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand from men for non-surgical skin tightening and increasing global awareness about non-surgical skin tightening will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-surgical skin tightening market vendors that include Alma Lasers Ltd., Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, BTL Group of Companies, Cutera Inc., Cynosure LLC, Dr. Mohan Thomas Aesthetics, EndyMed Medical Ltd, Fotona d.o.o, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Meyer Haake GmbH, Nishtha Wellness, Sciton Inc., Strata Skin Sciences Inc., Venus Concept Inc., El.En. Spa., Lumenis Be Ltd., Lutronic Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Sisram Medical Ltd., and Bausch Health Companies Inc.. Also, the non-surgical skin tightening market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

