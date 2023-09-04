The Global POC HIV Testing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 290.77 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.91% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global POC HIV Testing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05501598/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the POC HIV testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of HIV aids worldwide, rapid growth in outsourcing of laboratory testing services, and the advantages of POC HIV testing.



The POC HIV testing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• POC HIV testing equipment

• POC HIV testing reagents



By End-user

• Diagnostic labs

• Hospitals and clinics

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rise in awareness programs for HIV testing as one of the prime reasons driving the POC HIV testing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing mergers and acquisitions among vendors increasing clinical studies by researchers, and promotional activities by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the POC HIV testing market covers the following areas:

• POC HIV testing market sizing

• POC HIV testing market forecast

• POC HIV testing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading POC HIV testing market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AltraTech Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., binx health inc., bioMerieux SA, Cochrane, Community Pharmacy England, CVS Health Corp., Danaher Corp., DrSafeHands, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Island Health, J. Mitra and Co. Pvt. Ltd., MH Sub I LLC, Orchard Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., SHINE SA, Walter de Gruyter GmbH, Yashoda Hospitals, and bioLytical Laboratories Inc.. Also, the POC HIV testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

