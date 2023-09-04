Micro Data Center Market worth $10.25 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India., Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise of edge computing is directly linked to increasing internet usage. Micro data centers play a crucial role in supporting edge computing infrastructure by bringing computer resources closer to the source of data, reducing latency, and improving performance. With governments and businesses recognizing the importance of edge computing, the growth of micro data center market size is projected to propel in the coming years.

Micro Data Center Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.65 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $10.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The growth of the micro data center market is driven by the advent of IoT, big data, machine learning, and AI and application of the same across different verticals. APAC is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.





Browse Comprehensive TOC on "Micro Data Center Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis– by Rack Type (Single Rack and Multi Rack), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), End User (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others), and Geography"

List of Tables - 112

List of Figures - 74

No. of Pages - 206





Global Micro Data Center Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 3.65 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 10.25 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Rack Type, Organization Size, End User, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





Advent of IoT, Big Data, Machine Learning, and AI To Fuel Global Micro Data Center Market Growth During Forecast Period

A micro data center is a miniaturized modular data center that includes all the computer, networking, storage, cooling, power, and other infrastructure required for a given workload. Micro data centers comprise various components, including computing infrastructure (servers, storage, and networking), power and cooling systems, security mechanisms, and management software. They are available in form factors such as prefabricated modular units, rack-based systems, and containerized data centers. Micro data centers offer flexibility, scalability, and easy deployment, making them suitable for various industrial applications and end users. In the past few years, the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), content delivery, and 5G have created a surge in demand for low-latency access to data processing and storage. IoT, big data, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) are a few technologies that generate huge volumes of data, require low latency processing, and demand localized computing resources. According to IoTExpress Technologies Pvt. Ltd., in APAC, IoT devices are expected to surpass 15 billion by the end of 2023, a 55% increase from 2020. These devices are expected to generate 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data by 2025. Data generated by IoT devices must be processed, stored, and analyzed in real time. IoT devices are widely used globally, connecting various physical objects and enabling data collection and communication. Micro data centers positioned at the edge of the network can provide local computing power, storage, and analytics capabilities, which reduce the latency and bandwidth requirements of transmitting data to a centralized data center. Micro data centers enable real-time decision-making and facilitate IoT deployments across the manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and smart city industries. Hence, the adoption of micro data centers is rising, leading to a rise in the launch of advanced micro data center offerings.





Global Micro Data Center Market: Industry Overview

The micro data center market is segmented on the basis of rack type, organization size, and end user. Based on rack type, the micro data center market is bifurcated into single rack and multi rack. The single rack segment held a larger micro data center market share in 2022 and is also anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the micro data center market during the forecast period. Based on organization size, the micro data center market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment held a larger micro data center market share in 2022; however, the SMEs segment is also anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the micro data center market during the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the micro data center market is segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the largest micro data center market share in 2022 and is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the micro data center market during the forecast period. By region, the micro data center market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The global micro data center market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM. In 2022, North America led the largest global micro data center market share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific (APAC) is a diverse region with a large population and a growing digital economy, contributing to the surge in demand for localized data processing and storage solutions. The demand for micro data centers is increasing rapidly in the region. APAC has been at the forefront of edge computing adoption due to the proliferation of IoT devices, smart cities initiatives, and the need for real-time data processing. According to the GSM Association, the IT industry has been significantly promoting the rise in connectivity across the world. In 2021, the number of internet subscribers reached 4.2 billion globally. In APAC, there were 59% of internet subscribers in 2021, projected to reach 62% by 2025.





Global Micro Data Center Market: Competitive Landscape

Eaton Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd, Rittal GmbH and Co KG, Legrand SA, Zella DC, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Schneider Electric, Delta Power Solutions, and Vertiv Group Corp are among the key players operating in the micro data center market. Several other leading micro data center market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed micro data center market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth.





Global Micro Data Center Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

Advent of IoT, Big Data, Machine Learning, and AI

Increasing Proliferation of Cloud-based Services





Restraints:

Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Micro Data Centers





Opportunities:

Increasing Deployment of 5G Services

Increasing Focus on Environmentally Friendly Data Centers





Future Trends:

Edge Micro Data Centers





Recent Developments:

In May 2023: Sonic Edge announced a partnership with Deep Green to launch 50 HPC/EdgePods at locations across the UK by the end of this year and in early 2024. According to the company, these 50 deployments will range from 50kW to 2MW, while the partnership with Deep Green will power them with low-cost, carbon-free energy sources and reduce the overall capex of HPC operations.

Sonic Edge announced a partnership with Deep Green to launch 50 HPC/EdgePods at locations across the UK by the end of this year and in early 2024. According to the company, these 50 deployments will range from 50kW to 2MW, while the partnership with Deep Green will power them with low-cost, carbon-free energy sources and reduce the overall capex of HPC operations. In November 2022: Schneider Electric SE launched the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-Series 42U Medium Density for hybrid IT infrastructure management, and also aimed at expanding its ruggedized micro data center offering. The new micro data center solution is optimized for IT applications of industrial environments having distributed locations. It also ships fully integrated for speedy deployment. It also consists of a heavy weight load and is fitted with large, industrial casters for easy movement.

Schneider Electric SE launched the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center R-Series 42U Medium Density for hybrid IT infrastructure management, and also aimed at expanding its ruggedized micro data center offering. The new micro data center solution is optimized for IT applications of industrial environments having distributed locations. It also ships fully integrated for speedy deployment. It also consists of a heavy weight load and is fitted with large, industrial casters for easy movement. In July 2022: Legrand SA acquired USystems Limited to strengthen its data center solutions offerings and bolster its micro data center market share. As per the company, the acquisition complements Legrand’s existing offering in the data center white space market and strengthen its position in the fastest-growing segments of the data center sector, namely high-performance computing and micro data center.





Report Spotlights:

Progressive industry trends in the Micro Data Center market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the Micro Data Center market from 2022 to 2030

Estimation of global demand for Micro Data Center

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the Micro Data Center market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the Micro Data Center market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the Micro Data Center industry dynamics

Size of the Micro Data Center market in various regions with promising growth opportunities





