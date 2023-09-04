Kaolin Market Projected to Surpass $5.51 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting 3.5% CAGR; Water Washed Segment to Fuel Growth Throughout 2021–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Kaolin Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Process, End-use, and Geography,” includes the factors governing the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis. It also entails the identification of significant market players and their key developments. The kaolin market was valued at US$ 4.33 Billion in 2021 to US$ 5.51 Billion by 2028, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.





Global Kaolin Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The major players operating in the global kaolin market are American Elements; BASF SE; Burgess Pigment Company; Imerys S.A.; Sibelco; Thiele Kaolin Company; I-Minerals Inc.; Kamin LLC; LB MINERALS, Ltd.; and VENETA MINERARIA S.p.a.





Kaolin Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:



Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 4.33 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 5.51 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 147 No. of Tables 58 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Resin Type , by Technology , and by End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered American Elements; BASF SE, Burgess Pigment Company; Imerys S.A.; Sibelco; Thiele Kaolin Company; I-Minerals Inc.; Kamin LLC; LB MINERALS, Ltd.; VENETA MINERARIA S.p.a.





Kaolin, also called China clay, is a soft white clay that is an essential ingredient in the manufacture of China and porcelain and is widely used in making paper, rubber, paint, and many other products. The growing automotive industry and the increasing application of kaolin in the paper industry are the key factors driving the kaolin market during the forecast period. Growing urbanization prospects in developing economies hold potential growth opportunities for the market. The key players engaged in providing kaolin are working on expanding their product line and implementing novel technology to address consumer demand for providing kaolin. In addition, surging demand for cosmetics and personal care products is trending the growth of the market.

Kaolin Market: Segmental Overview

The kaolin market is segmented based on process into water-washed, airfloat, calcined, delaminated, and others. In 2022, the water-washed segment dominated the market. Furthermore, the airfloat segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Water-washed kaolin is used as a paper filler, providing a smooth texture, brightness, and better paper opacity. Also, water-washed kaolin finds its application in packaging papers and newsprint papers. The airfloat kaolin clay is used for reinforcing filler clay to provide reinforcing properties in a wide range of natural and synthetic rubber compounds. Additionally, airfloat kaolin is extensively used in manufacturing foam rubber products, rubber shoe soles, vehicular floor mats, and other rubber.

Based on end-use, the kaolin market is segmented into paper, ceramic and sanitaryware, paints and coatings, plastic, rubber, and others. The paints and coating segment of the kaolin market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. The segment's growth can be attributed to the rising industrialization and manufacturing plants. Paints and coating find applications in heavy machinery and various industries' plants as paints and coatings on machinery become essential to prevent corrosion. In addition, power plants are one of the major end users of paints and coatings to minimize heat transfer and the effects of thermal expansion while protecting their machinery from high-temperature oxidation, abrasion, and cavitation. Hence, owing to a wide array of industrial applications, the paint and coatings segment is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years. The plastic segment of the kaolin market is expected to contribute notable revenue in the coming years. Plastic finds its application almost in every industry and household, propelling the segment's growth. Kaolin in plastics provides a smooth surface, dimensional stability and resistance to chemical attack. It also acts as a rheological modifier and functional filler. Also, kaolin helps to reduce shrinkage and cracks during polymer compounding and shape.

The kaolin market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the global kaolin market and is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The package printing industry is expanding in the APAC region due to its wide range of applications. The existence of established sectors such as food & beverages, consumer electronics, and many others in nations like China, India, Japan, and South Korea has increased the demand for packaging solutions in the region. Besides, the food service sector in APAC is rapidly expanding, owing to rapid economic growth, growth of the tourism sector, improved lifestyles of consumers, and rise in disposable income levels.







Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Kaolin Market

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the imposition of a domestic lockdown by governments of several countries globally. This led to an immediate decline in the economy, a slowdown in the global demand for trade, expansion strategies, and disruption in the supply chain. Subsequently, these factors hampered the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. The shortage of manpower and a temporary drop in sales, caused due to lockdowns and government restrictions, adversely impacted the kaolin market. All these factors hampered the progress of the chemicals & materials industry. However, a resurgence in the demand for paper industry supported by the construction sector's growth will favor the market growth.

In 2022, the global marketplace began recovering from the losses incurred in 2020 as governments of different countries announced relaxation in social restrictions. Manufacturers were permitted to operate at full capacities, which helped them overcome the demand-supply gap. Moreover, rising vaccination rates contributed to improvements in the overall conditions in different countries, which led to conducive environments for industrial and commercial progress. Furthermore, as travel bans were lifted in many countries in 2021, the demand for aircraft fleets surged with increased passenger traffic. Besides, growing automotive production across the globe will significantly boost the demand for kaolin ingredients.





