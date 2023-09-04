The Global Agricultural Surfactants Market is forecasted to grow by USD 438.99 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Agricultural Surfactants Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483781/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the agricultural surfactants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing awareness of sustainable agriculture, focus on precision agriculture, and collaboration and partnerships among vendors.



The agricultural surfactants market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Synthetic

• Bio-based



By Crop Type

• Cereals and grains

• Oilseeds and pulses

• Fruits and vegetables

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the shift towards bio-based surfactants as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural surfactants market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in surfactant technology and digitalization and iot integration will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the agricultural surfactants market covers the following areas:

• Agricultural surfactants market sizing

• Agricultural surfactants market forecast

• Agricultural surfactants market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agricultural surfactants market vendors that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Bayer AG, BRANDT Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, GarrCo Products Inc., Helena Agri Enterprises LLC, Huntsman International LLC, Interagro UK Ltd., Kao Corp., Lamberti SpA, Lankem Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Solvay SA, and Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc.. Also, the agricultural surfactants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

