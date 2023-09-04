Global Biochar Market Reprot 2023: Expanding at a 12.1% CAGR, Reaching $389.3 Million by 2028

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biochar Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biochar market is undergoing significant analysis and exploration, with the report offering insights into various market trends. The base year of analysis is 2022, and market estimates and forecasts are provided from 2023 to 2028. These revenue forecasts are segmented by technology, application, region, and country.
Key Segments and Trends
- Technology Segmentation: The report examines biochar production technologies, including pyrolysis, gasification, and other methods.
- Application Segmentation: The primary application of biochar is in agriculture, encompassing soil amendment and animal feed. Other applications, such as oil & gas, building and construction, water filtration, and textiles, are also explored.
- Unorganized Market Segment: The report acknowledges the presence of an unorganized section in the market, consisting of private enterprises and do-it-yourself (DIY) techniques used on small-scale farms. However, the study primarily focuses on the organized segment of the market.
- Market Size Consideration: The market size represents the revenue generated solely from annual biochar sales, excluding service costs and equipment expenses.
Biochar and Climate Impact
Biochar is recognized as one of the key negative emission technologies by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). It's identified as an efficient means to curtail the impact of global warming by sequestering carbon in soil, building materials, and concrete structures. The durability, speed, and safety of carbon removal through biochar make it a noteworthy solution.
Biochar's Potential for Carbon Credits
In controlled conditions, biochar's carbon storage capacity is being leveraged to generate carbon credits. These certificates can be traded in open markets or with customers aiming to offset emissions. The carbon stored in biochar can be quantified in terms of carbon dioxide equivalent, with each ton equating to one carbon credit.
Commercial Potential and Applications
Biochar is gaining widespread attention as a potent carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technology. Its implementation is expected to be capital-efficient, making it suitable for small-scale installations such as farmers and rural diversification in emerging economies. Government and university-backed R&D projects worldwide are further boosting its commercial potential.
Dominant Application: Agriculture
Agriculture is the primary application area for biochar. Its use in soil enhancement and animal feed is expected to drive demand consistently. The versatility and environmental benefits of biochar have driven R&D and investments in pilot-scale projects. Additionally, emerging applications in building and construction, wastewater treatment, and oil & gas are propelling market growth.
Notable Companies
Some of the key players in the global biochar market include American Biochar Co., Airex Energy, Biochar Supreme LLC, Biochar Now LLC, Canadian Agrichar Inc., Carbo Culture Inc., Carbon Gold Ltd., Pacific Biochar, Rainbow Bee Eater, and Swiss Biochar.
