Global Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Analysis Report 2023: A $26.8 Billion Market by 2030 - Blockchain at the Forefront of Commercialization Protection

With an initial estimation of US$9.7 billion in 2022, this market is anticipated to expand substantially to reach US$26.8 billion by 2030. This growth, corresponding to a CAGR of 13.5% during the analysis period of 2022-2030, reflects the evolving dynamics of the industry.
The Media & Entertainment sector, one of the segments examined within the report, is expected to achieve a remarkable 15.8% CAGR, culminating in a valuation of US$7.6 billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. In light of the ongoing recovery from the pandemic, the Healthcare & Life Sciences segment's growth trajectory has been revised to a heightened 14.7% CAGR over the subsequent 8 years.
In terms of geographical influence, the U.S. market is assessed to be worth US$2.7 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is poised to attain a market size of US$3.9 billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 16.6% spanning the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Notable growth is also expected in other key geographic markets. Japan and Canada are both projected to experience substantial growth, expanding by 11.6% and 13% respectively during the period 2022-2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to display robust growth at an approximate CAGR of 13.2%.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|527
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$9.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$26.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Scope of the Report
Market Analysis Highlights:
- Recent, Current & Future Analysis for each sector by Geographic Region: Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
- Historic Review for each sector by Geographic Region: Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2021 and % CAGR
- 15-Year Perspective for each sector by Geographic Region: Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Years 2015, 2023 & 2030
Segments Analyzed:
- Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- IT & Telecom
- Retail & Consumer Goods
- Travel & Hospitality
- Other Verticals
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market
- Combating the Pandemic: COVID-19 Poses New Challenges to the IPR Market
- Intellectual Property (IP) Rights and Royalty Management: An Overview
- Intellectual Property (IP) - An Introduction
- Intellectual Property (IP) Rights
- Importance of Intellectual Property
- Types of Intellectual Property Protections
- Royalty Management Software and Services
- Maintaining Control Over Licensing, Metadata, Royalties, Ownership and Copyright of Digital Content
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Analysis by Vertical
- World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market by Vertical (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel & Hospitality, and Other Verticals
- Regional Analysis
- World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Intellectual Property Rights and Royalty Management Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, USA, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of IPR and Royalty Management Market
- Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
- IPR Protection, GDP & Technology Transfer Inter-linked
- Key Benefits with Rights Management Partners
- IP's Relationship with Trade
- Strategies to Protect IP Rights on Social Media
- COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed Media Services: Streamed TV & Video Content Growth (in %) by Select Countries for 2nd Week Vs 1st Week in March 2020
- IP Rights in Digital Media
- Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by Segment for the Years 2019 & 2025
- Succession-planning of IP: A Risky Affair
- IP Harms Innovation
- Opposition to IP Protection
- IP Opponents Seek Advantage
- Blockchain for Managing IP Rights
- Blockchain as IP Registry
- Blockchain for IP Rights Management of Commercialization Practices & Technology Transfer
- Blockchain for Licensing & Micropayments through Smart Contracts
- Dynamic Changes to the IP Law Landscape Augur Well
- The Most Important IP Aspects to Address in the Immediate Term
- Rising Automation to Drive Demand for IPR
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020
- Big Data, Data Privacy, and Strategy in IP Litigation
- Risks of Ignoring or Focusing too Much on IP Issues
- Minimizing IP Counterfeiting
- Most Common IP-Related Mistakes of Businesses
- Importance of First Amendment and Fair Use Issues for Owners of IP Rights
- Critical Steps Businesses Need to Take Prior to, During, and After a Data Breach
- Cybersecurity Breaches Related to COVID-19 Outbreak during the Period Jan-Apr 2020
- Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019
- IP Issues Associated with AI and ML
- IP-Related Hurdles During Acquisition of Companies
- COVID-19 Effect on Global M&A Activity: Estimated Percentage Change in M&A Activity by Deal Value for 1H 2020 over 1H 2019
- Selection of an IP Law Firm to Represent Licensing Interests
- World LPO Market (2018 & 2024): Percentage Value Breakdown for Litigation Support, Contract Drafting, E-Discovery, Patent Support, and Other LPO Services
- Copyright Protection for Quantum Computing
- A Note On Semiconductor IP Trends
- Semiconductor IP Business Models
- World Market for Semiconductor IP by IP Source (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Royalty, and License
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 225 Featured)
- Anaqua, Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- CPA Global
- Dependable Solutions, Inc.
- FADEL
- Filmtrack, Inc.
- FlexTrac
- Flowhaven Oy
- IBM Corporation
- Ingenta
- KlarisIP
- Klopotek AG
- Selectiva Systems, Inc.
- Vistex, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8jzjo
