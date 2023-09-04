The Global Chemical Storage Cabinets Market is forecasted to grow by USD 571.69 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chemical Storage Cabinets Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483075/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the chemical storage cabinets market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by manufacturing industries driving the consumption of specialty chemicals, rise in international chemical trade, and increasing demand for temperature-controlled storage cabinets for chemicals.



The chemical storage cabinets market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Below 30 gallon

• 30-60 gallon

• Above 60 gallon



By Application

• Flammable and combustible chemicals

• Toxic chemicals

• Corrosive chemicals

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of flame retardants in end-user industries as one of the prime reasons driving the chemical storage cabinets market growth during the next few years. Also, rising in research and development (R and D) activities and increasing demand from pharmaceutical industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the chemical storage cabinets market covers the following areas:

• Chemical storage cabinets market sizing

• Chemical storage cabinets market forecast

• Chemical storage cabinets market analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chemical storage cabinets market vendors that include AltMet Pty Ltd., asecos GmbH, DENIOS SE, Ecolab Inc., ECOSAFE SA, Fami S.r.l., Justrite Mfg. Co. LLC, Kewaunee Scientific Corp., LabGuard India Pvt. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Safety Storage Systems Ltd., Shanghai SYSBEL Industry and Technology Co. Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., Stericox India Pvt. Ltd., SYSPAL Ltd., and Alfa Chemistry. Also, the chemical storage cabinets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

