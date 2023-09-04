Global Energy-as-a-Service Market Strategy Analysis Report 2023: A $134 Billion Market by 2030 - Energy-as-a-Service Spurs Efficiency, Innovation, and Sustainability

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy-as-a-Service: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Energy-as-a-Service Market to Reach $134 Billion by 2030

The dynamic Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) market is projected to surge from US$63.9 Billion in 2022 to a revised size of US$134 Billion by 2030. This growth journey is underpinned by a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% across the analysis period spanning 2022 to 2030.

Energy Supply segment is anticipated to achieve a robust 8.4% CAGR, driving its value to US$54.6 Billion by the analysis period's close. The ongoing post-pandemic recovery landscape has led to an adjusted growth projection for the Operation & Maintenance segment, forecasted at a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next eight years.

In the United States, the Energy-as-a-Service market holds an estimated worth of US$25.6 Billion in 2022. China, a powerhouse in the global economy, is set to attain a projected market size of US$14.1 Billion by 2030, propelled by a 10.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Other prominent geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each poised to grow at 8.3% and 8.9% respectively during the period from 2022 to 2030. Meanwhile, Europe's growth champion, Germany, is expected to surge forward with an impressive approximately 11.4% CAGR.

Embracing a panoramic perspective, the analysis delves into the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) market's various geographic regions, with a keen emphasis on segments such as Energy Supply, Operation & Maintenance, Energy Efficiency & Optimization, Industrial, and Commercial.

Unveiling invaluable insights, the report illuminates annual revenues in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030. It also presents the percentage CAGR and value revenue breakdowns for the years 2023 and 2030, providing a robust foundation for strategic decision-making. Furthermore, the report offers a comprehensive overview of annual sales in US$ Million for the EaaS market, spanning from 2020 to 2030.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Energy Industry Wakes Up to the XaaS Revolution & Transitions From Energy as a Commodity To Energy As A Service Business Model

Worries Over Geopolitical Conflicts & Galloping Inflation Overtakes Concerns About the Now Receding COVID-19 Pandemic

A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise & Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competition

Energy-as-a-Service - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS): Introduction, Importance, Achievements, Limitations, Future Possibilities & Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Energy and Cost Savings Throws the Spotlight on Energy-as-a-Service

EaaS Emerges as the Next Big Outsourcing Trend

Manufacturing Companies Bet Big on EaaS Solutions. Here's Why

Affordability, a Key Reason for Increased Acceptance of EaaS in the Commercial Sector

Utilities Expand Adoption of EaaS Model to Supplement Stagnant Traditional Revenue Streams & Stay Relevant in the Changing Marketplace

Microgrids Adopt Energy-as-a-Service to Reduce Risks Associated with Energy Decisions

Growing Trend Towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Energy-As-A-Service Provides IoT Opportunities for Smart Buildings

Smart Cities & Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for EaaS

Global Smart Grid Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

EaaS Holds the Potential for Expanding the Deployment of Low-Carbon Technologies

Solar Energy as a Service Storms Into the Spotlight Increasing Access to Renewable Energy

Increased Prominence of DER to Pave Way for Faster Penetration of EaaS

Energy Efficiency as a Service, an Interesting Trend to Monitor

