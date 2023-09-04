The Global Wire Harness Market is forecasted to grow by USD 40.52 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wire Harness Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442792/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing automotive sales, stringent regulations surrounding road safety and emission control, and investments in telecommunication infrastructure.



The wire harness market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Telecom

• Medical

• Industrial and others



By Material

• PVC

• Vinyl

• Thermoplastic elastomer

• Polyurethane

• Polyethylene



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of wire harnesses in ev sector as one of the prime reasons driving the wire harness market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of 3D printing technology for wiring harness manufacturing and growing advances in autonomous vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the wire harness market covers the following areas:

• Wire harness market sizing

• Wire harness market forecast

• Wire harness market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wire harness market vendors that include Amphenol Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH and Co. KG, Cypress Holdings Ltd. dba Cypress Industries, Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Kromberg and Schubert Automotive GmbH and Co. KG, Kyungshin Co. Ltd, Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Methode Electronics Inc., Minda Corp. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Tianhai Auto Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Yazaki Corp., and YURA Corp.. Also, the wire harness market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442792/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________