Global Platinum International Analysis Report 2023: Sibanye-Stillwater Update, PGM Market Outlook, Companies Performance Comparisons, African Rainbow Minerals 2018-2023

This document provides a comprehensive collection of data tables and figures related to various aspects of Sibanye-Stillwater and the platinum group metals (PGM) industry.

Platinum Group Metals (PGM) are considered critical minerals essential for economic and national security. Included here are platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium.

The data covers a range of years, from 2018 to 2023, and includes information on Sibanye-Stillwater's production by metal and region, key elements for energy technologies, divisional production percentages, South Africa prill split, financial estimates, income statement, cash flow statement, balance sheet data, business performance data, platinum and palladium supply, demand, price, and consumption figures, world motor vehicle production, electric vehicle sales growth rates, publicly traded PGM mining companies, production ranks and market shares, stock price performance, PE ratios, market capitalization, EPS, EV/EBITDA ratios, shares outstanding, total revenues, EBITDA, free cash flow, capital expenditures, and return on equity.

The data showcases the intricate details of the industry's dynamics, with insights into Sibanye-Stillwater's operations and financials, as well as broader trends in PGM production, consumption, and prices. Furthermore, the figures present information on South Africa's load shedding, temperature variations, geological timescale concentrations of CO2, and EBITDA splits for African Rainbow Minerals.

This compilation of tables and figures serves as a valuable resource for anyone seeking an in-depth understanding of Sibanye-Stillwater, the PGM industry, and related environmental and economic factors.

Regarding PGM prices, the analyst also states that approximately 77% of the global platinum supply comes from South Africa and c.33% of the global palladium supply comes from there. In South Africa, PGM producers are under pressure from failings at Eskom, the national power producer. As a result of Eskom's load shedding, the 2023 PGM supply could disappoint by 10%-25%, leading to higher prices.

Currently, Anglo American Platinum is identified as the top, pure-play PGM producer in terms of EBITDA, while Norilsk Nickel holds the top spot in terms of revenue.

The primary application for PGM today is autocatalysts used with ICE (internal combustion engines) vehicles for emissions control. The share prices of PGM miners now trade close to their 52-week low due to a fall in the price of PGM, which is based on fears of EV (electric vehicle) penetration of the ICE vehicles market. These fears are unwarranted since it is likely the bullish EV forecasts will fail to materialize, according to the analyst.

Electric vehicles (EVs) seem inevitable given the political, cultural, and economic forces now driving the market for these products. However, despite all the hype, it is possible the EV market might not take off as planned.

However, the takeover of the motor vehicle market by EVs is by no means assured, and the use of PGM in ICE vehicles will continue to grow, although at a slower pace than in the past.

There are several reasons for this including:

No one knows when or whether EVs will reach economic parity with the cars that most people drive.

Mining EV battery materials have a high environmental cost, a factor that inevitably makes the EV manufacturing process more energy-intensive than that of an ICE vehicle.

Automakers will lose too much money making EVs For example, Ford recently announced it would lose $4.5 billion from its EV segment in 2023, a $1.5 billion larger loss than in 2022.

Lack of charging infrastructure.

EV repair costs are much higher than those of ICE cars.

Topics covered

Sibanye-Stillwater 2021-2022 Production

Critical Minerals

Thesis

Premier PGM Supplier

Company Strategy

Updated Financial Results

EPS/Valuation

Income Statement

Cash Flow

Balance Sheet

Business Performance

South Africa Power Issues

Platinum Outlook

Palladium Outlook

Autocatalysts

Electric Vehicles Threat to Ices

What if EV Forecasts Are Wrong?

Is Climate Change a Hoax?

Publicly Traded PGM Miners

Company Performance Comparisons

Company News:

African Rainbow Materials Limited

Bokoni Project

Export Disruptions

New CEO

Alternative Energy

Valuation

Dividends

Risks

