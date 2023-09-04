The Global Aerosol Refrigerants Market is forecasted to grow by USD 317.61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerosol Refrigerants Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402787/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the aerosol refrigerants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for refrigerators, chillers, and air conditioners, growth in e-commerce sales, and high demand for propane-based aerosol refrigerants from cold chain solutions.



The aerosol refrigerants market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Others



By Product

• Aluminum

• Steel



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the replacement of high-GWP refrigerants with low-GWP alternatives as one of the prime reasons driving the aerosol refrigerants market growth during the next few years. Also, plastic aerosol cans gaining prominence and updated compliance requirements for refrigerant management will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the aerosol refrigerants market covers the following areas:

• Aerosol refrigerants market sizing

• Aerosol refrigerants market forecast

• Aerosol refrigerants market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aerosol refrigerants market vendors that include A Gas International Ltd., Airosol Co. Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Baltic Refrigeration Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dongyue Group Ltd., E.F. International BVBA, First Continental International, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Linde Plc, National Refrigerants Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., SRF Ltd., The Chemours Co., and Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd.. Also, the aerosol refrigerants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402787/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________