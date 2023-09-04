Corrugated Sheet Metal Market Size Anticipates Steady Growth at 3.2% CAGR in the Forecast Period, Reveals Reed Intelligence

New York, United States, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A versatile material, Corrugated Sheet Metal Market is utilized in a range of applications. It is useful for a multitude of tasks due to its strength, durability, and low weight. Corrugated sheet metal is an affordable solution for many applications due to its low cost.

One of the main factors driving the market is the rising demand for corrugated sheet metal in the construction sector. Numerous building projects use corrugated sheet metal for things like roofing, siding, and fencing. The need for corrugated sheet metal in this market is being driven by the rising demand for new construction projects.

Another significant factor driving the market is the rising demand for corrugated sheet metal in the packaging sector. Boxes, crates, and drums are just a few examples of the packaging products that are made from corrugated sheet metal. The demand for corrugated sheet metal in this market is being driven by the expansion of e-commerce and the requirement for more environmentally friendly packaging options.

Market Dynamics

Due to its strength, durability, and low weight, corrugated sheet metal is a common material for use in construction. It has a wide range of uses in the building sector, including roofing, siding, and fencing. The need for corrugated sheet metal in this market is being driven by the rising demand for new construction projects.

Due to its strength, light weight, and low cost, corrugated sheet metal is a common material for use in packaging. Boxes, crates, and barrels are just a few of the packing items that may be made with it. The demand for corrugated sheet metal in this market is being driven by the expansion of e-commerce and the requirement for more environmentally friendly packaging options.

Due to its strength, durability, and light weight, corrugated sheet metal is a common material for usage in the transportation industry. It is used to create a range of transportation-related products, including trailers, vehicle bodies, and shipping containers. The demand for corrugated sheet metal in this market is being driven by the expanding need for freight transportation as well as the requirement for more resilient and lightweight materials.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered Segmentation by Type

Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet

Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet

Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Segmentation by Application

Industrial

Agriculture

Home

Commercial Geographies Covered North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM Market Drivers Increasing Demand From The Construction Industry

Increasing Demand From The Packaging Industry

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the global market for corrugated sheet metal would expand significantly. The need for corrugated sheet metal is rising in a number of industries, including construction, packaging, and transportation, which is one of the factors fueling the market's expansion. The market is anticipated to gain from technological developments in the production of corrugated sheet metal.

Regional Analysis

North America is the region with the largest market for corrugated sheet metal. The rising need for corrugated sheet metal in the building, packaging, and transportation industries is what is fueling the market's expansion in North America. One of the main factors driving the market in this area is the rising need for new construction projects in the United States and Canada.

Europe is the second-largest market for corrugated sheet metal. The rising need for corrugated sheet metal in the building, packaging, and transportation sectors is fueling the market's expansion in Europe. One of the main factors driving the market in this region is the rising need for new construction projects in nations like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Asia Pacific is the third-largest market for corrugated sheet metal. The rising demand for corrugated sheet metal in the building, packaging, and transportation sectors is fueling the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. One of the main forces driving the market in this area is the rising need for new development projects in nations like China, India, and Indonesia.

Key Highlights For The Corrugated Sheet Metal Market

From 2023 to 2031, the Corrugated Sheet Metal Market Size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Key Players

Europerfil

Fischer Profil

Elval Colour

ArcelorMittal

Hadley

Modern Ajman Steel Factory

ABC Metal Roofing

Bridger Steel

Achenbach

Hedar

Corrugated Sheet Metal Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type

Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet

Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet

Corrugated Aluminium Sheet

Segmentation by Application

Industrial

Agriculture

Home

Commercial

Segment by Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

LATAM

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Introduction Market Introduction Market Definition Scope of the Study Market Structure Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Factor Analysis Value Chain Analysis: Corrugated Sheet Metal Market Porters Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Recent Trends Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Corrugated Sheet Metal Market Pre and Post Covid -19 Market Scenario Analysis Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge Measures Taken by Top Players Regulatory Landscape Corrugated Sheet Metal Market, Segmentation by Type Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segmentation by Type Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet Market Size and Forecast, By Region Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet Market Size and Forecast, By Region Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Market Size and Forecast, By Region Corrugated Sheet Metal Market, Segmentation by Application Introduction Market Size and Forecast, Segmentation by Application Industrial Market Size and Forecast, By Region Agriculture Market Size and Forecast, By Region Home Market Size and Forecast, By Region Commercial Market Size and Forecast, By Region Regional Overview Introduction Market Size and Forecast North America Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Segmentation by Application Industrial Agriculture Home Commercial U.S. Segmentation by Type Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Segmentation by Application Industrial Agriculture Home Commercial Canada Europe Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Segmentation by Application Industrial Agriculture Home Commercial U.K. Segmentation by Type Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Segmentation by Application Industrial Agriculture Home Commercial Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Segmentation by Application Industrial Agriculture Home Commercial China Segmentation by Type Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Segmentation by Application Industrial Agriculture Home Commercial Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Segmentation by Application Industrial Agriculture Home Commercial UAE Segmentation by Type Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Segmentation by Application Industrial Agriculture Home Commercial Turky Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM Market Size and Forecast Segmentation by Type Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Segmentation by Application Industrial Agriculture Home Commercial Brazil Segmentation by Type Corrugated Galvanized Steel Sheet Corrugated Pre-Lacquered Steel Sheet Corrugated Aluminium Sheet Segmentation by Application Industrial Agriculture Home Commercial Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM Competitive Landscape, 2022 Introduction Corrugated Sheet Metal Market Share Analysis, 2022 (%) Market Share Analysis, 2022 Competition Ranking, 2022 Key Developments & Growth Strategies Merger & Acquisition Product Launch Expansion Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Company Profile Europerfil Business Overview Financial Data Key Product Categories Recent Developments Fischer Profil Elval Colour ArcelorMittal Hadley Modern Ajman Steel Factory ABC Metal Roofing Bridger Steel Achenbach Hedar

