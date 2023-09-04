The Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1763.38 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 33.06% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394480/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the lithium-sulfur battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by harmful usage of lead batteries leads to higher adoption of LI-S batteries, stringent government regulations on emissions, and need to improve flying time in drones.



The lithium-sulfur battery market is segmented as below:

By Type

• High energy density

• Low energy density



By End-user

• Aviation

• Automotive

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of nanotechnology in batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium-sulfur battery market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing deployment of microgrids and rising number of vendors and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the lithium-sulfur battery market covers the following areas:

• Lithium-sulfur battery market sizing

• Lithium-sulfur battery market forecast

• Lithium-sulfur battery market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lithium-sulfur battery market vendors that include Bettergy Corp., CIC energiGUNE, Gelion Technologies Pty Ltd., Giner Inc., Guang Dong Fullriver Industry Co. Ltd., Ilika PLC, Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH, LG Chem Ltd., Li-S Energy Ltd., Lyten Inc., Merck KGaA, NexTech Batteries, Poly Plus Battery Co., Rechargion Energy Pvt. Ltd., Shenzhen Uscender Industrial Co. Ltd., Sion Power Corp., Solid State PLC, TRU Group Inc., VTC Power Co. Ltd., and Zeta Energy LLC. Also, the lithium-sulfur battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

