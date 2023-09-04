The Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 21532.61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.79% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377523/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the network access control (NAC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by penetration of wireless network infrastructure, growing awareness of sophisticated data safety issues and threats, and proliferation of mobility and BYOD across businesses.



The network access control (NAC) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By Product

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the commoditization of NAC solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the network access control (NAC) market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness and focus on data security and stringent global regulatory requirements will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the network access control (NAC) market covers the following areas:

• Network access control (NAC) market sizing

• Network access control (NAC) market forecast

• Network access control (NAC) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading network access control (NAC) market vendors that include Auconet Inc., Belden Inc., Beyon Cyber, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Forescout Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., InfoExpress, Ivanti Software Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Nevis Networks Pvt. Ltd., Nomios USA Inc., OPSWAT Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Portnox Security LLC, SCAN IT Sp. z o. o., Sophos Ltd., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.. Also, the network access control (NAC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377523/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________