The Global Coating Resins Market is forecasted to grow by USD 18.22 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period

The report on the coating resins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing construction industry, increasing industrialization globally, and increasing consumer awareness regarding importance of protective coatings.



The coating resins market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Acrylic coating resin

• Polyurethane coating resin

• Epoxy coating resin

• Alkyds coating resin

• Vinyl and other coating resins



By Application

• Architecture coating

• General Industrial coating

• Automotive coating

• High performance coating

• Other coatings



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of bio-based coating resins as one of the prime reasons driving the coating resins market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of recycled coating resins and rising demand for high-performance coatings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the coating resins market covers the following areas:

• Coating resins market sizing

• Coating resins market forecast

• Coating resins market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coating resins market vendors that include Arkema Group, BASF SE, Covestro AG, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Olin Corp., PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, Polynt Spa, PTT Public Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Sherwin Williams Co., Toray Industries Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.. Also, the coating resins market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

