The Global Gastroscopes Market is forecasted to grow by USD 366.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, growing aging population, and rising healthcare expenditure worldwide.



The gastroscopes market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospital

• ASCs

• Others



By Product

• Flexible

• Rigid



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the integration of artificial intelligence in gastroscopes and endoscopy systems as one of the prime reasons driving the gastroscopes market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of telemedicine and remote endoscopy and increasing number of new product launches related to gastroscopes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the gastroscopes market covers the following areas:

• Gastroscopes market sizing

• Gastroscopes market forecast

• Gastroscopes market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gastroscopes market vendors that include Advin Health Care, Arthrex Inc., B.Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Conmed Corp., Endomed Systems GmbH, FUJIFILM Corp., HOYA Corp., HUGER Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, LABORIE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Medtronic Plc, Mitra Group, Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., and dantschke Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the gastroscopes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

