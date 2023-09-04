The Global Superfoods Market is forecasted to grow by USD 64.8 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Superfoods Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05300858/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing adoption of superfoods, numerous health benefits of superfoods, and strong distribution network and omnichannel presence of superfood manufacturers.



The superfoods market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Superfruits

• Superseeds and supergrains

• Edible seaweed

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the application of superfood ingredients in beauty and personal care products as one of the prime reasons driving the superfoods market growth during the next few years. Also, growing prominence of digital influencers and increasing popularity of purple superfoods will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the superfoods market covers the following areas:

• Superfoods market sizing

• Superfoods market forecast

• Superfoods market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading superfoods market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barleans Organic Oils LLC, Cornish Seaweed Co. Ltd., General Mills Inc., Healthy Truth, ITC Ltd., Navitas LLC, Nirvaanic Life Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nua Naturals, Nutiva Inc., Nutrisure Ltd., Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., OMG Food Company LLC, Power Super Foods, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Suncore Foods Inc., Sunfood, Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd., Creative Nature Ltd., and NutriAsia Inc.. Also, the superfoods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

