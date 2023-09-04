Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

| Source: REXEL REXEL

Paris, FRANCE

        Paris, September 4, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 28 TO 31, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 28 to 31, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)s)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/08/2023FR001045120330 349 21,1526XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/08/2023FR001045120319 651 21,1638CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/08/2023FR001045120326 431 21,2414XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/08/2023FR001045120310 899 21,2190CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/08/2023FR001045120326 335 21,5828XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/08/2023FR001045120326 488 21,8306XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from august 28 to 31, 2023