Paris, September 4, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 28 TO 31, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 28 to 31, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares)s) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/08/2023 FR0010451203 30 349 21,1526 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/08/2023 FR0010451203 19 651 21,1638 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2023 FR0010451203 26 431 21,2414 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/08/2023 FR0010451203 10 899 21,2190 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/08/2023 FR0010451203 26 335 21,5828 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/08/2023 FR0010451203 26 488 21,8306 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

