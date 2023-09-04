The Global Millimeter Wave and Microwave RF Transceiver Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,609.14 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Millimeter Wave and Microwave RF Transceiver Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242234/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the millimeter wave and microwave rf transceiver market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of smartphones, deployment of next-generation lte wireless networks, and advent of carrier aggregation.



The millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Mobile phones

• Tablets

• PCs and laptops

• Smart TVs

• Set-top boxes



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing applications of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of the coax transceiver chip and growth in technological convergence will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market covers the following areas:

• Millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market sizing

• Millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market forecast

• Millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., GCT Semiconductor Inc., Lime Microsystems Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., Norden Millimeter Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Phi Microtech Co. Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renaissance Electronics and Communication LLC, Renesas Electronics Corp., RF Microtech srl, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc., and STMicroelectronics International N.V. Also, the millimeter wave and microwave rf transceiver market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

