The main structure of the elevated waiting area of Shantou high-speed railway station in Guangdong province is capped

New York, NY, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd. achieved a great success: the main structure of the elevated waiting floor of Shantou high-speed railway station in Guangdong province is capped.

On August 20, with the station building elevated waiting floor, the last slab was poured smoothly, and the main concrete structure of the elevated station building of the first phase of the new Guangdong Shantou high-speed Railway Station was fully topped out, and the station, located on the newly built Guangdong Shantou to Shanwei high-speed railway, took shape for the first time.



The newly built Shantou Station is located in Longhu District of Shantou City. It is the starting and ending station of Meizhou Railway. The station building will be fully started in November 2022, and the first phase will be the new east side and the elevated station above Road 1-16. After capping, the project is fully transferred to the steel structure roof truss and external curtain wall installation project.

Shantou Station is connected to Zhangzhou-Shantou high-speed Railway in the north, Shantou to Shanwei high-speed railway in the south, and Shantou Guangzhou-Macao Port Area Railway in the west. In the future, the Guangdong Eastern Intercity Railway will form a ring, connecting from the southern and western ends of Shantou Station.



The construction scale of the first phase of the new Shantou Station is 100,000 square meters, and the total scale of the station and yard is 11 24 lines, of which 8 are 19 lines for the high-speed rail yard and the Purailway yard, and 3 are 5 lines for the East Guangdong Intercity railway. Shantou station area integrates high-speed, universal speed and intercity railway, which will become an integrated transportation hub in east Guangdong region.

The new Shantou station is based on the design concept of "Maritime silk Road, Special Zone take-off, tide brave, wave Shantou". After completion, it will build Shantou Hub business District with station building as the center, and form an urban comprehensive hub area with "stations in the city and cities in the station".

The project department of China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd. has researched and developed the construction technology of 50 meters ultra-deep underground continuous wall, the construction technology of tall special-shaped multi-curved section template, the design and construction technology of the mix ratio of imitation clear concrete, and the intelligent monitoring platform technology of existing railway business lines.The project implements the concept of "heavy structure, light decoration, simple installation and repair", and the steel structure tree pipe truss comes with the shape of "water drop", canceling the decorative aluminum plate to show the beauty of the structure.Shantou Station junction and related railway projects are important components of China's coastal railway. After completion, it will greatly enhance the comprehensive transportation capacity of Shantou City, which is of great significance to create new advantages of special economic zones, enhance the comprehensive service function of Shantou Chaojie metropolitan Area, and help the region fully integrate into the development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

