The Global Field Service Management (FSM) Software Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1467.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.74% during the forecast period

The report on the field service management (FSM) software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by various pricing strategies by vendors, increasing demand for SAAS-based field service management solutions, and increasing requirements to drive workforce productivity.



The field service management (FSM) software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Transportation and logistics

• Others



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of predictive analytics in field service management software as one of the prime reasons driving the field service management (FSM) software market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of the IoT in field service management and introduction of mobile field service apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The field service management (FSM) software market covers the following areas:

• Field service management (FSM) software market sizing

• Field service management (FSM) software market forecast

• Field service management (FSM) software market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading field service management (FSM) software market vendors that include Advanced Computer Software Group Ltd., Comarch SA, FieldAware Group Ltd., FieldEZ, Fortive Corp., GeoConcept SAS, IFS World Operations AB, Infor Inc., Microsoft Corp., MSI Data LLC, Oracle Corp., OverIT Spa, PTC Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServicePower Inc., Simpro Group, Syncron Holding AB, Trimble Inc., and Zinier Inc.. Also, the field service management (FSM) software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

