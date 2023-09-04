The Global 3D Printing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 0.85859 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Printing Market in Education Sector 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05176118/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the 3d printing market in education sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits offered by 3D printing in education sector, increasing support for integrating 3D printing in education sector, and growing demand for 3D printing in STEM.



The 3D printing market in education sector is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Higher education

• PreK12



By Type

• 3D printing services

• materials

• 3D printers



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the company offers 3D printers in the education sector such as VX4000 3D printer as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D printing market in the education sector growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of 3D printing certification programs in the education sector and rising adoption of cloud computing in the education sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the 3D printing market in the education sector covers the following areas:

• 3D printing market in education sector sizing

• 3D printing market in education sector forecast

• 3D printing market in education sector industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printing market in education sector vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., BigRep GmbH, Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., Gizmo 3D Printers Pty Ltd., HP Inc., Kinpo Group, Markforged Holding Corp., MATERIALISE NV, Photocentric Ltd., Raise 3D Technologies Inc., Sculpto ApS, Shenzhen Creality 3D Technology Co. Ltd, Sindoh Co. Ltd., SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV, voxeljet AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH. Also, the 3d printing market in education sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

