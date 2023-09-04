The Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market is forecasted to grow by USD 145.72 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.38% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144598/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the online on-demand laundry service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by busy lifestyle allowing very little time for laundry, increasing costs associated with use of washing machines, and providing convenience through logistics services.



The online on-demand laundry service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Service

• Laundry

• Dry clean

• Duvet clean



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of technology to automate laundry and delivery processes as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand laundry service market growth during the next few years. Also, digital marketing and consumer engagement on social media platforms and increasing adoption of online payment platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the online on-demand laundry service market covers the following areas:

• Online on-demand laundry service market sizing

• Online on-demand laundry service market forecast

• Online on-demand laundry service market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand laundry service market vendors that include American Dry Cleaning Co., ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., Delivery.com LLC, Elite DhobiLite Laundry Pvt. Ltd., EXPERTO URBANTECH PVT LTD, ihateironing.com Ltd., JUSTCLEAN GENERAL TRADING Co. W.L.L, Laundrology Comprehensive Services, Laundryheap Ltd., LaundryWala, Mr. Laundrywala, Mulberrys Franchising LLC, PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., Simmeera India Pvt. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Washmen Laundry LLC, Wassup On Demand, and WishWash Laundry. Also, the online on-demand laundry service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144598/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________